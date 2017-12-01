9 Fragrances That Literally Smell Like Winter

For some, there’s no such thing as a “signature” fragrance. Why, you may ask? Because the revolving door of options is just too good. What’s the point in picking just one when you can mix it up, according to your mood or season? Our bank accounts may not love it, but we do.
And right now, we’re all about the warm and woodsy scents that remind us of a toasty fireplace on a cold winter’s night. While we don’t want to smell like a pine tree, there are certain fragrances that remind us of snowfall, cedar trees and other cold weather staples…but not in the literal sense. If you’re still looking for a smell that’ll satisfy you until spring, take a whiff of these seasonal scents.
Byredo Gypsy Water
The heart of this fragrance is pine needles, but you'll also get warmer notes of bergamot, incense and sandalwood.
$150, at Byredo
Photo:
Byredo
CLEAN Cashmere
Notes of cedar leaf, velvet jasmine and lavendin are the equivalent of a warm cashmere blanket for the skin.
$72, at CLEAN
Photo:
CLEAN
DEMETER Snow
Don't believe snow has a smell? This cult classic has been around since 1999 and countless reviews would beg to differ.
$34, at DEMETER
Photo:
DEMETER
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Bourbon
Your skin will drink up this warm scent, made with a mix of vanilla bourbon, oakwood and tuberose. Wear it to your next holiday party.
$65-$110, at Sephora
Photo:
Elizabeth & James
Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander
The green citrus and oak moss in this scent will perk up those brisk walks in the winter chill.
$175, at Jo Loves
Photo:
Jo Loves
Rag & Bone Cypress
If you're planning a nature-filled escape for the holiday season, don't leave without this scent, infused with notes of woody cypress, geranium and cedarwood.
$150, at Rag & Bone
Photo:
Rag & Bone
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace
Don't let the woodsy moniker fool you. This scent also carries softer vanilla and orange flower petal notes to balance things out.
$126, at Nordstrom
Photo:
Maison Margiela
Tocca Colette
This chic Parisian perfume is inspired by the novelist Colette, and includes notes of mandarin, jasmine and cedarwood.
$72, at Tocca
Photo:
Tocca
Tom Ford Oud Wood
It doesn't get smokier than this designer scent, made with oud wood, exotic rosewood, sandalwood, amber and more.
$230-$595, at Tom Ford
Photo:
Tom Ford