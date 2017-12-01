StyleCaster
9 Fragrances That Literally Smell Like Winter

by
Photo: Ashley Britton

For some, there’s no such thing as a “signature” fragrance. Why, you may ask? Because the revolving door of options is just too good. What’s the point in picking just one when you can mix it up, according to your mood or season? Our bank accounts may not love it, but we do.

And right now, we’re all about the warm and woodsy scents that remind us of a toasty fireplace on a cold winter’s night. While we don’t want to smell like a pine tree, there are certain fragrances that remind us of snowfall, cedar trees and other cold weather staples…but not in the literal sense. If you’re still looking for a smell that’ll satisfy you until spring, take a whiff of these seasonal scents.

STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Byredo Gypsy Water
Byredo Gypsy Water

The heart of this fragrance is pine needles, but you'll also get warmer notes of bergamot, incense and sandalwood.

$150, at Byredo

Photo: Byredo
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Clean Cashmere
CLEAN Cashmere

Notes of cedar leaf, velvet jasmine and lavendin are the equivalent of a warm cashmere blanket for the skin.

$72, at CLEAN

Photo: CLEAN
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Demeter Snow
DEMETER Snow

Don't believe snow has a smell? This cult classic has been around since 1999 and countless reviews would beg to differ.

$34, at DEMETER

Photo: DEMETER
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Elizabeth & James Bourbon
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Bourbon

Your skin will drink up this warm scent, made with a mix of vanilla bourbon, oakwood and tuberose. Wear it to your next holiday party.

$65-$110, at Sephora

Photo: Elizabeth & James
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Jo Loves Green, Orange & Coriander
Jo Loves Green Orange & Coriander

The green citrus and oak moss in this scent will perk up those brisk walks in the winter chill.

$175, at Jo Loves

Photo: Jo Loves
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Rag & Bone Cypress
Rag & Bone Cypress

If you're planning a nature-filled escape for the holiday season, don't leave without this scent, infused with notes of woody cypress, geranium and cedarwood.

$150, at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Maison Margiela Replica 'By the Fireplace'
Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace

Don't let the woodsy moniker fool you. This scent also carries softer vanilla and orange flower petal notes to balance things out.

$126, at Nordstrom

Photo: Maison Margiela
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Tocca Colette
Tocca Colette

This chic Parisian perfume is inspired by the novelist Colette, and includes notes of mandarin, jasmine and cedarwood.

$72, at Tocca

Photo: Tocca
STYLECASTER | Fragrances That Smell Like Winter | Tom Ford Oud Wood
Tom Ford Oud Wood

It doesn't get smokier than this designer scent, made with oud wood, exotic rosewood, sandalwood, amber and more.

$230-$595, at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford

