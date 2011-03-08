Fragrances To Flip For This Spring

Now that 2011 is in full swing and we cannot wait for the weather to break (seriously, sun, please come out) it’s high time to talk about our favorite, newest fragrance options this year (and those that are still to come).

Get in the mood for spring with a new scent from designer to celebrity fragrances, trios, and some of the coolest bottles around, we’ve got the scoop on the latest spritzes that you won’t want to miss.

Our range of new fragrance selections goes from fruity chypres to masculine meets feminine note combinations at prices ranging from $22.50-$95. With a total of nine hot picks, you’re bound to find one that suits your fancy not to mention smells absolutely amazing!