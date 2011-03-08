Fragrances To Flip For This Spring

Now that 2011 is in full swing and we cannot wait for the weather to break (seriously, sun, please come out) it’s high time to talk about our favorite, newest fragrance options this year (and those that are still to come).
Get in the mood for spring with a new scent from designer to celebrity fragrances, trios, and some of the coolest bottles around, we’ve got the scoop on the latest spritzes that you won’t want to miss.
Our range of new fragrance selections goes from fruity chypres to masculine meets feminine note combinations at prices ranging from $22.50-$95. With a total of nine hot picks, you’re bound to find one that suits your fancy not to mention smells absolutely amazing!
As her first fragrance, Rebl Fleur by Rihanna, the superstar went with what's proving to be a popular combo for 2011, a fruity chypre, in notes of Hawaiian hibiscus flower, red berries, plum, peach, tuberose, vanilla, musk, and amber. (Rebl Fleur by Rihanna Eau de Parfum, $59, Macy's)
Even though her 11th fragrance collection clearly has a Harajuku Lovers vibe to them, and despite the overly girly, cartoon bottle designs, we have to admit: all three scents from the Paris Hilton Passport Fragrance Collection are surprisingly REALLY good! Inspired by three cities; Paris (of course), South Beach, and Tokyo, each scent possesses distinctive characteristics; Paris includes mandarin, red berries, peach, and jasmine, South Beach is freesia, marigold flower, osmanthus, and musk, while Tokyo has Italian lemon, Fuji apple, French Iris and frangipani.
(Paris Hilton Passport Fragrance Collection $25-$45 each, Macy's)
Avon and Reese Witherspoon launch her newest trio of scents, Love to the Fullest, Laugh Often, and Live Without Regrets to roll out in April May, and August respectively. Created to match one's different moods and emotions on a daily basis, this collection's scents fall in the floral family, starting with an oriental floral (Love to the Fullest), citrus floral (Laugh Often), and fruity floral (Live Without Regrets).
(Expressions by Reese Witherspoon, $22.50 each, Avon)
What else can Jimmy Choo do? Why fragrance, of course! Arriving at Saks this April, the brand's first scent, commemorating its 15 year anniversary, is housed in a faceted round bottle, meant to mimic the vibrantly-hued Venetian Murano glass. The perfume possesses a heart of tiger orchid and described as a "modern fruity chypre with warm, rich, woody depths." (Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum, $95, Saks Fifth Avenue)
It's all about fashion, and it's all about fun with the latest limited edition scent by Vera Wang. You'll find a juxtaposition of woody fruity notes in this assertive bottle: honeysuckle, jasmine, coconut water, red berries and sensual woods.
(Vera Wang Preppy Princess Eau de Toilette, $75, Nordstrom)
Our final trio of scents compliments the vibrant colors of David Yurman's famously worked gemstones in shades of tourmaline, peridot, and citrine in a beveled glass bottle topped off with Yurman's signature cable design. The scents are Delicate Essence (a modern floral with notes of lotus blossom, wild rose, and sheer amber), Fresh Essence (a fruity floral and our favorite, with notes of sparkling apple, peony, and soft musk), and Exotic Essence (a modern sensual oriental, with notes of sparkling mandarin, exotic woods, and amber). (David Yurman Essence Collection, $85 each, David Yurman)
This limited edition scent is comprised of exotic fruit and flower notes in an gold and dark amber-hued signature faceted Alien bottle. Meant to channel the sun goddess inside, the fragrance exudes opulent notes of kiwi, vanilla, Stanhope orchids, and the house's signature wood-amber mix. (ALIEN Sunessence Amber Gold by Thierry Mugler Eau de Toilette, $80, Nordstrom)
Meant to encompass the beauty of joy, optimism and spontaneity, BR's latest scent is another floral fruity chypre scent as appropriate for the office as the brand's clothing. Notes include guava, pear skin, kumquat, wild camellia, and sandalwood.
(Banana Republic Wildbloom, $48, Banana Republic stores nationwide)
The fifth edition to Michael Kors' Island series, Palm Beach is reminiscent of everything that is so RIGHT about a Florida getaway, with a delectable array of notes of pink grapefruit, vanilla, orange juice, jasmine and rum (Michael Kors Island Palm Beach, $62, Zappos.com)