Fragrance Preview: 10 Scents You Need to Sniff This Year

When it comes to fragrance, many of us have a signature scent to rely on from day-to-day, but we tend to like to mix it up for special occasions. Plus, new seasons often cause call for new scents as well, and honestly, we can simply always use a new excuse to browse the beauty aisle. So, since we’re comfortably mid-way through January already (we know, we’re not exactly sure how that happened either) we figured it was a good time to make a brief summary of the upcoming scents for the year.

There are a few designer fragrances that have already been released and may cause you to run out to the store now, but you’ll also see that quite a few of these are yet to come – so spend your money sparingly. From Elizabeth and James’ premiere scent to See By Chloe’s much-hyped release, above are our favorite scents for the new year that we recommend you stop by a store to sniff.