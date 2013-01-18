Fragrance Preview: 10 Scents You Need to Sniff This Year

When it comes to fragrance, many of us have a signature scent to rely on from day-to-day, but we tend to like to mix it up for special occasions. Plus, new seasons often cause call for new scents as well, and honestly, we can simply always use a new excuse to browse the beauty aisle. So, since we’re comfortably mid-way through January already (we know, we’re not exactly sure how that happened either) we figured it was a good time to make a brief summary of the upcoming scents for the year.
There are a few designer fragrances that have already been released and may cause you to run out to the store now, but you’ll also see that quite a few of these are yet to come – so spend your money sparingly. From Elizabeth and James’ premiere scent to See By Chloe’s much-hyped release, above are our favorite scents for the new year that we recommend you stop by a store to sniff.
Find out which fragrances to look out for this year ...
The Chloe fashion house has always been known for it's great fragrances and they are expanding on that empire with a See By Chloe scent for their clothing line by the same name. Think of this one for the trendier, urban chic girls in your life – hitting stores in February.
Balenciaga's latest scent, L'Eau Rose will be dominated by notes of violet followed up with more youthful floral and fruity accords. Expect to see this fragrance in March.
The much-discussed first fragrance for the Olsen twins' Elizabeth and James line will make an appearance this year, in conjunction with Sephora. The twins have of course dabbled in body sprays in the past when the were mere tweens, but this is expected to be a bit more sophisticated.
Coming in March, Jo Malone will be launching a limited-edition Sugar & Spice collection inspired by traditional British desserts such as Redcurrant & Cream, Ginger Biscuit, Lemon Tart, Bitter Orange & Chocolate and Elderflower & Gooseberry.
Hermes' latest fragrance is an oriental vanilla scent for both women and men. The scent is meant to tell the imaginary journey at Hermes, with your feet on the ground and your head among the stars.
Anna Sui's latest scent La Vie de Boheme is inspired by the bohemian spirit and a woman who is a bit defiant, romantic and artistic. The fragrance is a floral, fruity scent with a background of woody notes.
Cavalli's latest scent, launching February, is described as a "creamy-floral" fragrance. With Georgia May Jagger as the face, the scent has been said to smell "extremely sexy."
Marni launched its first scent (simply named Marni) at the end of 2012, and is composed of raw and spicy notes as well as rose oil – but all fruity notes were avoided.
Serge Lutens latest fragrance is an oriental floral that features rose and pepper, due out in the spring of 2013.
Zac Posen will be the latest designer to launch his own fragrance, set to come out later this year.