The Best Fall Fragrance For Your Personality

Christian Dior said that a woman’s perfume says more about her than her handwriting, which means that when it comes to choosing your fragrance, it should fit with your personality. With all of the high notes, low notes, musks and florals on the market, landing on the perfect fragrance for you can be a bit tricky (and you can go through a lot of trial and error).

To help you find the best fragrance for your personality, we’ve rounded up some of the best new fragrances for fall, broken down by personality type. Whether you’re a girl about town or you’re all kinds of romantic, we’ve found a fall fragrance that will fit your personality in the slideshow above.

More From Beauty High:

8 New Fragrances to Try For Fall

How to Buy Perfume Online — Without Smelling It First

Digital Perfume: The Bizarre New Product to Hit the Market