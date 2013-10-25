Christian Dior said that a woman’s perfume says more about her than her handwriting, which means that when it comes to choosing your fragrance, it should fit with your personality. With all of the high notes, low notes, musks and florals on the market, landing on the perfect fragrance for you can be a bit tricky (and you can go through a lot of trial and error).
To help you find the best fragrance for your personality, we’ve rounded up some of the best new fragrances for fall, broken down by personality type. Whether you’re a girl about town or you’re all kinds of romantic, we’ve found a fall fragrance that will fit your personality in the slideshow above.
More From Beauty High:
8 New Fragrances to Try For Fall
How to Buy Perfume Online — Without Smelling It First
Digital Perfume: The Bizarre New Product to Hit the Market
Find the best fall fragrance for your personality!
The Girly Girl: For a girl who loves nothing more than the color pink, Estee Lauder's Modern Muse is perfect for giving you a confident, inspiring and feminine scent.
Estee Lauder Modern Muse, $58, Esteelauder.com
The Girl About Town: If you're constantly on the go and your friends won't stop coming to you to hear about the coolest new restaurants and shops in town, Calvin Klein's Downtown is the perfume for your fabulous lifestyle. It's meant for a sophisticated woman with tons of attitude.
Calvin Klein Downtown, $65, Sephora.com
The Sporty Girl: For a fragrance that plays as hard as you do, Michael Kors Sporty Citrus is a go to. It's a blend of mandarin orange, pink pepper and orange flower, meaning it has just as much zing as you.
Michael Kors Sporty Citrus, $50, Macys.com
The Classic Girl: From the same company that created Red Door, one of the most iconic and classic fragrances of all time, Elizabeth Arden Untold is a perfume that we're sure will become a classic. With luxurious and modern floral components, it's hard to find a woman this wouldn't work on.
Elizabeth Arden Untold, $79, ElizabethArden.com
The Socialite: When your life consists of more dinner parties than at home dinners, you need a fragrance that will compliment your style. Tom Ford's Oud Fleur mixes oud wood with rosewood for an unforgettable fragrance.
Tom Ford Oud Fleur, $210, Nordstrom.com
The Preppy Girl: What better to go with your favorite pair of flats than Tory Burch Eau de Parfum fragrance? It's a blend of feminine and tomboy, easy and polished, which makes it the perfect perfume for a preppy lady.
Tory Burch Eau de Parfum, $82, Bloomingdales.com
The Romantic Girl: Like its name, Oscar de la Renta's Live in Love is the epitome of a romantic fragrance. Spritz this on your wrists and neck to be enveloped in an amazing perfume.
Oscar de le Renta Live in Love, $58, Oscardelarenta.com
The Siren: Of course, inspired by a supermodel's night out, sirens should spray a little Night by Victoria's Secret and enjoy the sparking fruity notes with a hint of musk.
Victoria's Secret Night Eau de Parfum, $52, Victoriassecret.com