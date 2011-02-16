The Fragrance of Faith

Faith Hill, the multiplatinum country and pop star and stunning beauty, is entering the fragrance market with the launch of her first scent.

Created in collaboration with Caroline Sabas of Givaudan, Faith Hill’s fragrance was formulated to represent her Southern gal roots with notes of Southern magnolia and neroli, which, according to <a href=" https://wwd.com/beauty-industry-news/faith-hill-to-launch-first-scent-2177264?src=nl/mornReport/20090619″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>WWD, reminded Hill of her childhood in Mississippi. To get a clean and sensual scent, she added notes of crisp pear, jasmine, gardenia, and smoky vetiver.

The bottle, created by Hill along with Lutz Herrmann, is a vintage-inspired glass rectangle with a black grosgrain ribbon that beautifully compliments the champagne colored perfume.

The scent will be available in about 20,000 doors in the U.S., including Wal-Mart, Ulta and J.C. Penney in October. Print advertising, shot by Michael Thompson, will similarly start running in October fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines.

Expect this to be merely the first of many fragrances from Hill who has already begun working on her second signature scent.

Faith Hill eaux de toilette 0.5 oz., $17; 1 oz., $24; 1.7 oz., $31; walmart.com