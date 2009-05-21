Fragrance Awards Honor the Industry’s Top Fragrances

Within a week, both Paris and Germany honored their respective picks for top fragrances, from categories ranging from best scent, best bottle, best fragrance sold in a brand’s own store, to best scent advertising.

According to WWD, on May 11 The Fragrance Foundation France and Marie Claire held the Grand Prix du Parfum 2009 and Chloe took the top honors for both the best women’s scent in selective distribution and women’s fragrance bottle. On the men’s side, Paco Rabanne’s 1 Million won awards for best men’s scent advertising, best men’s fragrance in selective distribution, and best men’s fragrance bottle. Other winners were Giorgio Armani’s Collection Onde, Diptyque’s Collections Les Hespérides, and L’Occitane’s Notre Flore Jasmin.

Fast forward to later that week at the Duftstars, Germany’s version of the perfume awards, where fragrances such as Tom Ford White Patchouli, Marc Jacobs Fig, Bulgari Jasmine Noir, and Dior Homme Sport in Prestige all took home honors. Kate Moss Velvet Hour, Replay for Him by Replay, Chanel Allure and Jean Paul Gaultier’s Le Male all received awards as well.

Also each year, an industry talent is singled out for special recognition – this year, fashion designer Christian Audigier was feted for his prowess with the Ed Hardy brand and he received the Duftstar Marketing prize.

In the People’s Prize Prestige category, the women’s winner was Chloé and men’s was Emporio Armani Diamonds for Men. In the People’s Prize Lifestyle category, Bruno Banani Magic Woman took women’s honors, while Bruno Banani Magic Man won on the men’s side.