Every Sale Worth Shopping on the Fourth of July (So Far)

Holidays are often times not only an excuse to unwind (because *hopefully* you have the day off), but they’re also becoming a good excuse to shop — and to not feel guilty about spending that money. The 4th of July is one such occasion that sure, not only commemorates the declaration of independence, fireworks, and boozy barbecues, but it’s also one of the best times to shop for summer steals across virtually all shopping categories.This year’s 4th of July sales are no exception, and there are endless deals to take advantage from now until the end of the week on everything from seasonal style staples to high-end skincare products that rarely get marked-down, wellness supplements and beauty vitamins, and plenty of home decor.

There truly is an overwhelming number of sales to sift through this year (hence why “Christmas in July” is ~apparently~ now officially a thing) and we’re guessing you’d rather enjoy your day off from work (even though it falls rather inconveniently on a Wednesday) relaxing with some friends and fireworks, and perhaps a plate of BBQ with an iced-cold America beer to match, rather than wasting the fine summer holiday glued to your smartphone scouring the web to find the best deals. We did the work for you (you’re totally welcome), and curated a comprehensive guide to all of the sales worth your attention (and the distraction) to save you the time and to help you save the money. Also, you may want to bookmark this page, because we’ll be adding new deals and updates to shop and consider as they come in throughout the week. Stay tuned!

Apparel & Accessories:

* From 6/30 – 7/6, ModCloth will be throwing a “Sale on Sale” with an additional 40% off mark-downs.

* From 7/3 – 7/7, Endless Summer will offer up to 70% off sale items.

* From 7/4/ – 7/7, WET Swimwear will offer 40% off entire orders, a free cover-up with $150 purchase and free shipping.

* From 7/2 – 7/5, take 25% off side at The Spanish Sandal Co. Enter code JULY4TH at checkout to redeem.

Beauty:

* From 4/4 – 4/7, Milani Cosmetics will offer buy one, get one 50% off sitewide. No code required.

* From 7/1 – 7/4, get a free Gift with Purchase at WinkyLux. Spend $20+ and receive a FREE Glossy Boss Lipgloss with the code WINKYFOURTH.

* From 7/4 – 7/7 Biossance will offer steep discounts of up to 50% on select best-sellers, including their beloved Squalane + Mineral SPF 45 ( $39 $25) and their Squalane + Bamboo Deodorant ( $14 $8)

* From 6/26 – 7/8 SkinStore will offer up to 60% off a wide array of luxury skincare, makeup and hair care sitewide.

* From 7/4 – 7/8, spend $75 on SoldeJaneiro.com and receive 25% of the brand’s scented body products.

* From 7/1 – 7/5 Birchbox will offer 15% off orders $35+ on all full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits, and subscriptions using the code “America15” at checkout.

* From 7/1 – 7/5, take 15% off on Odacite.com and receive a free Ba+S dropper on all orders over $20. Use code Happy4th at checkout to redeem.

* From 7/4 – 7/7, The Detox Market will be offering the following deals: Spend $150 get 10% off, Spend $200 get 15% off, and Spend $250+ get 15% off + FREE Odacité Gt+L Radiance Effect serum (Full-size) – value of $42 USD). No code required.

* From 7/4 – 7/7 Sparitual will be offering the following deals: Buy 2 get 1free for the entire nail category, spend $100 get a complimentary hand salve or spend $150 and get a complimentary hand salve and a foot balm. No code required.

* From 7/4 – 7/7, GrowGirl will be offering 25% off site-wide on their vast range of hair re-growth products. Use code USA25 at checkout to redeem.

* From 7/4 – 7/8, Enjoy BOGO 50% at InstaNaturals on a special collection of products including the hero Age Defying & Skin Clearing Serum and Retinol Serum. Use code BOGO50 at checkout to apply discount.

* From 7/4 – 7/7, enjoy $4 off orders $20+ and free shipping at Nugg Beauty for all orders over $15 with the code USA4.

* From 7/1 – 7/21, This Works is offering up to 40% off select sleep, skincare, bodycare and bath items.

* From 7/2 – 7/4, Cuvee is having a small 4th of July sale, offering free shipping (no purchase minimum and it’s usually $8).

Fitness, Wellness & Supplements:

* From 7/3-7/8, Bulletproof will have a sitewide sale of 20% off and 10% off the Vibe.

* From 7/1 – 7/7, P.Volve is offering a sale with all equipment is marked down 25%.

* For a limited time, take 30% off your first order at PersonaNutrition.com.

* From 7/4 – 7/5, Smilelove is offering 25% off the Fast Track Bundle.

Home Decor & Misc.:

* From 7/3-7/7, Ban.do is offering 20% off $50, 25% off $75, 30% off $100. No code required.

* From 6/28 – 7/7, save 20% off of all Modsy design packages using the promo code HOORAY.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.