So, Fourth of July Beauty Sales Are Really Good This Year

Although this summer might look a little (or a lot!) different from last summer, there’s a good chance you still need a refresh on your sunscreen, favorite shampoo and trusty acne cleanser. Now’s the time to stock up on essentials during the best Fourth of July beauty sales for 2020. Even if you’re not traveling anywhere exciting just yet, there are everyday essentials discounted to make your daily routine easier and more effective. Oh, and of course some fun products thrown in the mix.

Take a look at each beauty sale‘s details carefully. Some have already started and others begin during the 4th of July weekend. Some sales feature discounts off an entire site, while others are just a certain line or product. A few sales are more of a gift-with-purchase deal but a great way to try a new product for free while stocking up on a trusty favorite.

There’s something for everyone. If you’re looking specifically for makeup, try BareMinerals, Cover FX and Physicians Formula for deals. If you’re anything like us and cannot get enough skincare, there are must-see sales from Kate Somerville, Skyn Iceland, Elemis and more. Shop our favorites below and check back as the list is sure to keep growing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BareMinerals

Take $10 off $75 and $20 off $100 from June 30-July 6 with code FIREWORK. Also score free shipping.

Bed Head By Tigi

At Ulta, take 15 percent off Bed Head tweens and buy two, get one free on all Bed Head styling and finishing products.

Kate Somerville

Get a free ExfoliKate Treatment Full Size (an $85 value) with any $120 purchase from July 3-5.

Face Kit

Take 15 percent off your entire order plus get free shipping with code SUMMER from July 3-5.

Elemis

Enjoy 20 percent off sitewide, plus, a free 3-piece gift with orders of more than $100 with code JULY4 until July 5. You can also get a free Papaya Enzyme Peel with orders of more than $125 from July 1-5.

HUM Nutrition

Take 20 percent off your first order of $29 or more until July 6 with code JULY4TH.

OGX, Maui Moisture and Aveeno Hair

At CVS, there’s a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal from these three brands. Plus, if you buy thee products, you get $5 in Extrabucks. The sales run until July 4.

Indie Lee

At the Detox Market, get 10 percent off orders of $150 and 15 percent off orders of $250, plus a free full-size Indie Lee CoQ10 Toner (a $34 value). The sale runs from July 3-5.

Cover FX

Get 20 percent off sitewide plus free ground shipping on all orders with code HAPPY4TH until July 7.

Skyn Iceland

Take $10 off $75, $20 off $100 and $30 off $125 from July 3-6.

OleHenriksen

Get a free mini 3-piece set with every order of $50 or more. The set includes Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, Banana Bright Eye Crème and Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème.

Physicians Formula

Take 35 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping on all orders of $10 and more using promo code PF35. The sale runs until July 6.

La Roche-Posay

Get 20 percent plus a Vitamin C Serum Sample with orders of $65 and more.

EOS

Score 20 percent off sitewide until July 7.

Ascention

Take 20 percent off sitewide plus get free shipping with code GOFOURTH from July 2-7.

Saint Jane Beauty

Shop The Ideal Duo (which includes Luxury Beauty Serum and The C-Drops) for $15 off the retail value of both. Plus the first 50 customers to purchase the set and use the code SUMMERGLOW will receive a woven straw sun hat (worth $50).

Hot Tools

On Amazon.com, the Signature Series Detachable Volumizer will be $15 off from July 4-6.

BaliBody

Take 20 percent off of all SPF15 Tanning Oils on July 4 and July 5.