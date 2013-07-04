StyleCaster
50 Festive 4th of July Inspired Editorials

Danielle Pistono
by
As we all know, fashion and beauty holds no bounds. This is even more obvious when it comes to representing our country’s tried and true colors. Whether it’s dying your hair to match the flag, sporting red and blue eyeshadow, or even painting your face to look like Old Glory, there are endless possibilities when it comes to the perfect 4th of July look.

Taking inspiration from these fashion editorials, we feel like we could wrap ourselves in an actual flag and sprawl out somewhere in a warm climate; although, this is obviously not the best idea. If you aren’t feeling so bold, there are plenty of casual, classic American looks in these editorials that would be easy for anyone to try out.

Whatever it is that inspires your holiday look, let us know in the comments below — and of course, Happy 4th!

1 of 54

Click through to see the patriotic editorials.

A trucker hat is the perfect accessory for your 4th of July party. 

via Shop Planet Blue

While waving around sparklers this upcoming holiday, take inspiration from this Planet Blue Party lookbook and try a red and white stared over-sized sweater.

via Shop Planet Blue

A lightweight sweater, like this one from Nasty Gal, goes perfect with wind-swept hair. 

via Nasty Gal 

Who wouldn't want to be seen sprawled out on a Mercedes in an American flag bathing suit? 

via Nasty Gal 

Ke$ha was featured in V Magazine's with an American flag painted on her face. 

via blog.thaeger.com

In the Americana Issue, Ke$ha rocked a rugged, wind-blown look.

via blog.thaeger.com

Charlotte Kemp Muhl poses in an issue of the Australian magazine, Oyster, for the spread Just Another Day in the U.S.A.

via Sidewalk Hustle

Charlotte Kemp Muhl rocks red and blue eyelids.

via Sidewalk Hustle

Any one can pull off this laid back 70s style.

via Famousinasmalltowne.blogspot.com

All though this shoot was for Vogue Russia, it makes us want to cheer for team USA. 

via Tiny Sparkly Things

Riley Keough's big hair is a style that anyone can pull off.

via Tiny Sparkly Things

To spice up a simple tank top and shorts combo, layer on the accessories.

via My Fashion Database

Show off your rocker style with a bandanna wrapped around you head.  

via Tamara Lichenstein 

Looking young and carefree, Lily Collins is wearing the perfect sailing outfit. 

via So-much-more-than-nl.blogspot.com 

Lily Collins makes us wish we were all running along the beach in this shoot for Tatler Magazine.

via So-much-more-than-nl.blogspot.com

This editorial from Nylon shows how to pull off classic American rocker style.

via My Fashion Database

Glamorous big hair is an American classic that will never go out of style.

via My Fashion Database

The best way to end a day on the water is to watch the fireworks show in a laid back, nautical outfit. 

via My Fashion Database

Selena Gomez shakes her Disney image in the most recent issue of ELLE magazine. 

via Pardon My Blog

In this ELLE Italy spread, model Jessica Hart sports the slicked back hair trend.

via Nadine And The City

Model Jessica Hart looks like the perfect girl-next-door in this ELLE Italy spread.

via Nadine And The City

Not everyone is lucky enough to look this glamorous when getting out of the water. 

via Nadine And the City

No one is going to want to mess with you looking like this.

via Touch Puppet

With effortless waves and a pink pout, you can do no wrong on the 4th of July. 

via My Fashion Database

Tie up that old plaid shirt you have to show off your fit summer stomach. 

via My Fashion Database

Flags, baseball, and glitter bodysuits. This shoot for Paper Magazine has a little bit of everything.

via My Fashion Database

This picture reminds us of the Polaroids our parents have from the 70s. 

via Photo Donuts

Photographer Greg Manis shows us the epitome of a laid-back, American summer look.

via Photo Donuts

American beauty Blake Lively looks striking in this Marie Claire UK editorial.

via My Fashion Database

Wild at Heart knows that there aren't many things more American that Budweiser.

via Trend Hunter

Wild at Heart's "Postcard Polaroids" transport us warm desert days in July. 

via Trend Hunter

In Vogue Spain, model Auguste Abeliunaite gives off a bohemian vibe while still wearing a chic outfit.

via Fashion Gone Rogue

Red, white and blue hair? This adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott collection makes us think that this is a doable look.

via Hypebeast

I'd say that after seeing this Jeremy Scott look, there is no such thing as too much country pride. 

via Hypebeast

Natural looking waves are a fitting touch to this American rocker look. 

via Trend Hunter

This look from 125 Magazine gives starry eyed whole new meaning.

via Trend Hunter

125 Magazine inspires creative patriotic body painting looks.

via Trend Hunter

Old Glory doesn't distract from these striped eyebrows.

via Trend Hunter 

Model Natasha Poly proves that you can still show off your patriotism without wearing a flag.

via Zac-fashion

Denim and fast cars are another reason why America is the greatest.

via Zac-fashion

Wild Fox White Label incorporated pastel hair and patriotism in one awesome look. 

via news.80spurple

Grey Ant pays tribute to the red, white and blue while showing off their latest collection.

via Grey Ant

Old Glory goes well with just about any outfit. 

via Grey Ant

These hats are not only fashionable, but functional too.

via Harper Smith Photo

This dreamy UNIF lookbook may look girly, but the clothing makes you think twice. 

via Fellt

Big sunglasses are an absolute must to keep out the glaring July sun.

via Fellt

W Magazine shows that there is no better way to show support for your country than by channeling your inner Lady Liberty.

via Trend Hunter

Rockin' red lips might just be all the color that you need when blowing off fireworks on the Fourth.

via Just Jared

Jennifer Akerman seductively enjoys an ice cream cone.

via Just Jared

Being whisked away by a hunky biker sounds like the perfect way to end any summer day.

via Just Jared

This swimsuit is everything for July fourth.

via Elle Italia

This jacket is a statement piece that should be kept forever.

via Nasty Gal Lookbooks

Throwback to December 2008 with this gorgeous W Magazine cover featuring Blake Lively.

via W Magazine

