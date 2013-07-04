50 Festive 4th of July Inspired Editorials

As we all know, fashion and beauty holds no bounds. This is even more obvious when it comes to representing our country’s tried and true colors. Whether it’s dying your hair to match the flag, sporting red and blue eyeshadow, or even painting your face to look like Old Glory, there are endless possibilities when it comes to the perfect 4th of July look.
Taking inspiration from these fashion editorials, we feel like we could wrap ourselves in an actual flag and sprawl out somewhere in a warm climate; although, this is obviously not the best idea. If you aren’t feeling so bold, there are plenty of casual, classic American looks in these editorials that would be easy for anyone to try out.
Whatever it is that inspires your holiday look, let us know in the comments below — and of course, Happy 4th!
A trucker hat is the perfect accessory for your 4th of July party.
via Shop Planet Blue
While waving around sparklers this upcoming holiday, take inspiration from this Planet Blue Party lookbook and try a red and white stared over-sized sweater.
via Shop Planet Blue
A lightweight sweater, like this one from Nasty Gal, goes perfect with wind-swept hair.
via Nasty Gal
Who wouldn't want to be seen sprawled out on a Mercedes in an American flag bathing suit?
via Nasty Gal
Ke$ha was featured in V Magazine's with an American flag painted on her face.
via blog.thaeger.com
In the Americana Issue, Ke$ha rocked a rugged, wind-blown look.
via blog.thaeger.com
Charlotte Kemp Muhl poses in an issue of the Australian magazine, Oyster, for the spread Just Another Day in the U.S.A.
via Sidewalk Hustle
All though this shoot was for Vogue Russia, it makes us want to cheer for team USA.
via Tiny Sparkly Things
To spice up a simple tank top and shorts combo, layer on the accessories.
via My Fashion Database
Show off your rocker style with a bandanna wrapped around you head.
via Tamara Lichenstein
This editorial from Nylon shows how to pull off classic American rocker style.
via My Fashion Database
Glamorous big hair is an American classic that will never go out of style.
via My Fashion Database
The best way to end a day on the water is to watch the fireworks show in a laid back, nautical outfit.
via My Fashion Database
Selena Gomez shakes her Disney image in the most recent issue of ELLE magazine.
via Pardon My Blog
In this ELLE Italy spread, model Jessica Hart sports the slicked back hair trend.
via Nadine And The City
Model Jessica Hart looks like the perfect girl-next-door in this ELLE Italy spread.
via Nadine And The City
Not everyone is lucky enough to look this glamorous when getting out of the water.
via Nadine And the City
No one is going to want to mess with you looking like this.
via Touch Puppet
With effortless waves and a pink pout, you can do no wrong on the 4th of July.
via My Fashion Database
Tie up that old plaid shirt you have to show off your fit summer stomach.
via My Fashion Database
This picture reminds us of the Polaroids our parents have from the 70s.
via Photo Donuts
Photographer Greg Manis shows us the epitome of a laid-back, American summer look.
via Photo Donuts
American beauty Blake Lively looks striking in this Marie Claire UK editorial.
via My Fashion Database
In Vogue Spain, model Auguste Abeliunaite gives off a bohemian vibe while still wearing a chic outfit.
via Fashion Gone Rogue
Red, white and blue hair? This adidas Originals by Jeremy Scott collection makes us think that this is a doable look.
via Hypebeast
I'd say that after seeing this Jeremy Scott look, there is no such thing as too much country pride.
via Hypebeast
Natural looking waves are a fitting touch to this American rocker look.
via Trend Hunter
125 Magazine inspires creative patriotic body painting looks.
via Trend Hunter
Old Glory doesn't distract from these striped eyebrows.
via Trend Hunter
Model Natasha Poly proves that you can still show off your patriotism without wearing a flag.
via Zac-fashion
Denim and fast cars are another reason why America is the greatest.
via Zac-fashion
Grey Ant pays tribute to the red, white and blue while showing off their latest collection.
via Grey Ant
Old Glory goes well with just about any outfit.
via Grey Ant
This dreamy UNIF lookbook may look girly, but the clothing makes you think twice.
via Fellt
Big sunglasses are an absolute must to keep out the glaring July sun.
via Fellt
W Magazine shows that there is no better way to show support for your country than by channeling your inner Lady Liberty.
via Trend Hunter
Rockin' red lips might just be all the color that you need when blowing off fireworks on the Fourth.
via Just Jared
Jennifer Akerman seductively enjoys an ice cream cone.
via Just Jared
Being whisked away by a hunky biker sounds like the perfect way to end any summer day.
via Just Jared
This swimsuit is everything for July fourth.
via Elle Italia
Throwback to December 2008 with this gorgeous W Magazine cover featuring Blake Lively.
via W Magazine