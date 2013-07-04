50 Festive 4th of July Inspired Editorials

As we all know, fashion and beauty holds no bounds. This is even more obvious when it comes to representing our country’s tried and true colors. Whether it’s dying your hair to match the flag, sporting red and blue eyeshadow, or even painting your face to look like Old Glory, there are endless possibilities when it comes to the perfect 4th of July look.

Taking inspiration from these fashion editorials, we feel like we could wrap ourselves in an actual flag and sprawl out somewhere in a warm climate; although, this is obviously not the best idea. If you aren’t feeling so bold, there are plenty of casual, classic American looks in these editorials that would be easy for anyone to try out.

Whatever it is that inspires your holiday look, let us know in the comments below — and of course, Happy 4th!

