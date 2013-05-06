4 Key Ways To Change Your Diet For Clearer Skin

Spring has sprung which means it’s a great time for spring cleaning. While you’re packing away sweaters and ditching too old makeup in preparation for a light and breezy season, why not do something else to help you look your best, which is to clean your diet to make way for skin-friendly foods?

We’re big fans of changing your diet for the seasons, especially if said diet can give you clear, glowing and healthy skin. We reached out to one of our favorite food gurus, New York Times bestselling author and host of Cooking Channel’s “Healthy Appetite,” Ellie Krieger. Not only is she a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in nutrition from Columbia University, she’s one of the new advisory board members for Simple Skincare. Here’s what she recommends eating for your best spring skin ever:

Ditch the processed foods: “Avoid sugary foods and anything that can spike your blood sugar, like white breads and flours, which can clog up your internal organs and cause a spike in blood sugar, which can lead to breakouts and dull skin. Stick with whole foods, avoid processed foods and go with colorful fruits and vegetables.”

Go Berry Beautiful: “Spring is a very inspiring season, I have to say, so try to go for natural foods that are plentiful this time of year for optimum health and glowing skin. Generally, for better skin you want natural foods that are rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, beta carotene, so when I think of spring I think of berries. They’re super rich in antioxidants, vitamin C and they have a low glycemic index, which means they won’t raise your blood sugar. It looks like, according to research, that one of the things that stimulate acne and breakouts are foods that are high in sugar. The thing about berries is that they’re sweet without raising your blood sugar, so they’re a great treat without incurring breakouts.”

Don’t Forget The Fish: “I also love fish every season, but particularly in the spring as a diet-conscious choice with plenty of healthy fats. Omega fatty acids are prevalent in fish, which do wonders for the health of your skin.”

Keep recipes super simple: One of my favorite recipes that I love to make for lunch is to create a bed of arugula (which is rich in vitamin A), slice up some fennel and sear some nice Italian tuna in olive oil, then toss it together for a fresh and healthy salad which is so good for you and perfect for glowing skin. You get healthy fats from the tuna and the olive oil (which is also great for your skin) and arugula is packed with vitamin A. It’s a perfect skin-friendly – and FAST – meal for spring!”

Image via Istock