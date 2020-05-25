Eczema-Friendly Foundations For Irritation-Free Coverage

Scroll To See More Images
1. Phoera Foundation
This gentle, skin-soothing (and perfecting) foundation is perfect for eczema sufferers, as well as those with sensitive skin. The liquid formula glides over imperfections evenly without looking heavy or cakey. The only downside to this product is that there isn’t many shades to choose from.
2. Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation
This oil-free, non-irritating foundation contains only ten natural ingredients to keep skin healthy and inflammation-free. The ultra-pigmented formula gives you full coverage without looking like a mask or clogging your pores. This foundation is also allergy-tested and fragrance-free, making it excellent for sensitive skin.
3. Better'n Ur Skin Organic Liquid Foundation
This complexion-enhancing foundation smooths and even tones without clogging the pores or causing eczema flare-ups. The vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic formula is safe for all skin types. It also contains natural sun protection to keep your skin healthy and protected against free radical damage.