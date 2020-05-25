Eczema-Friendly Foundations For Irritation-Free Coverage

Scroll To See More Images

If you suffer from eczema or even with ultra-sensitive skin, you’re probably already well acquainted with the struggle of finding gentle skincare products that won’t exacerbate symptoms or trigger a flare-up. However, it’s an even bigger challenge to find makeup—especially foundation, concealer, and complexion products that won’t leave your skin itchy and inflamed or clog your pores without skimping on performance, coverage or quality. Foundations can often be the culprit of a slew of undesirable skincare conditions, from clogged pores and breakouts to excess oil production and everything in between. Unfortunately, they can also be a huge problem for eczema sufferers—but it is most certainly not impossible to find a formula that knocks off all the skin-enhancing boxes you’re seeking without irritating your skin in the process. The key to choosing an eczema-safe foundation is opting for formulas that are free of common irritants, like synthetic fragrances. If you’re looking for a decent foundation that effectively conceals redness, rough patches, and inflammation without causing even more of these pesky skincare concerns, we’ve rounded up a few formulas that won’t cause your skin to freak out.

1. Phoera Foundation

This gentle, skin-soothing (and perfecting) foundation is perfect for eczema sufferers, as well as those with sensitive skin. The liquid formula glides over imperfections evenly without looking heavy or cakey. The only downside to this product is that there isn’t many shades to choose from.

2. Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation

This oil-free, non-irritating foundation contains only ten natural ingredients to keep skin healthy and inflammation-free. The ultra-pigmented formula gives you full coverage without looking like a mask or clogging your pores. This foundation is also allergy-tested and fragrance-free, making it excellent for sensitive skin.

3. Better'n Ur Skin Organic Liquid Foundation

This complexion-enhancing foundation smooths and even tones without clogging the pores or causing eczema flare-ups. The vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic formula is safe for all skin types. It also contains natural sun protection to keep your skin healthy and protected against free radical damage.