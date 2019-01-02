13 Hydrating Foundations for Dry Skin, Because Winter is Brutal

Scroll To See More Images

We’re just two days into 2019 and one inevitable truth is clear as day: winter is here and it’s coming for our well-moisturized skin. A mere months or weeks after perfecting a routine that doesn’t strip our skin of its natural oils, but also leaves it shine-free, the weather is getting colder, dryer and windier. Unfortunately, this catapults a lot or us back to square one, where we must readjust again. And for those who swear by coverage everyday, that means it’s time to get familiar with the best foundations for dry skin.

The guidelines aren’t complicated: your skin needs what the what the winter air has depleted. An ideal place to start is your skin-specific products. What moisturizers, serums and cleansers are you using to keep your glow on point? Look at the ingredients on those labels and aim for the same kind in your foundation. More often than not, they may include hyaluronic acid, a molecule that can hold more than 1000 times its weight in water, or a nourishing oil, like argan. And remember that what works for one skin type won’t necessarily work for yours.

But overall, liquid formulas are historically more hydrating than their powder counterparts. Ahead are 13 of the best, top-rated ones, all made with ingredients that not only disguise blemishes, but ward off flaking, redness and all the other winter woes you may be grappling with.

YSL TOUCHE ECLAT All-In-One Glow

Made with hyaluronic acid for hydration, Vitamin E for protecting against free radicals and rucus/calendula extract for a smoother-looking canvas.

$48 at Sephora

Milk Makeup Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

Oil-free and silicone-free, this formula (also made with hyaluronic acid) delivers a smooth, matte finish.

$40 at Milk Makeup

Becca Cosmetics Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation

The tiny particles in this glycerin-rich formula deliver a radiant finish that can be seen, whether you apply sheer or full coverage.

$44 at Sephora

Lancome Paris Skin Feels Good Hydrating Skin Tint

If you’re looking for sheer coverage with SPF protection, then this tint–made with hydrating hyaluronic acid and moringa seed extract–is just the ticket.

$35 at Lancome Paris

Wander Beauty Flash Focus Hydrating Foundation Stick

A coconut oil-infused formula for all-day hydration.

$40 at Wander Beauty

Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Radiance-Perfecting Foundation

With 15-hour staying power, this foundation’s Vitamin C formula will also brighten your newly-hydrated complexion.

$48 at Laura Mercier

Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Foundation

A multi-tasking skin corrector that’s oil-free, but still chock-full-of skin saviors, such as peptides and vitamins.

$36 at Urban Decay

Koh Gen Do Moisture Foundation

This cult-favorite foundation is powered by plant-based moisturizers so your skin gets the nourishment it needs when you forget a step in your skin care routine.

$70 at Koh Gen Do

MAC Face and Body Foundation

A satin finish that doesn’t leave you shiny or matte: a perfect middle point.

$30 at MAC

IMAN Cosmetics Second to None Stick Foundation

This black girl-approved stick formula is made with jojoba esters for hydration and full coverage in one.

$16 at Iman Cosmetics

Josie Maran Vibrancy Argan Oil Foundation Fluid

This lightweight formula delivers a baby skin finish and moisture that won’t even clash with oilier skin types.

$45 at Josie Maran

CoverGirl CG Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Foundation

This 11-hour coverage is made with a AquaCurrent Science formula unique to the CoverGirl brand.

$6.94 at Walmart

NARS Sheer Glow Foundation

A lightweight, brightening foundation for those who want sheer coverage on most days.

$47 at NARS