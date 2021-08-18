SPF-Spiked Foundations For Flawless Coverage & Built-in Sun Protection

Scroll To See More Images

We all just how important using a daily SPF is for not only the appearance of your skin (they say it’s the biggest anti-aging product, after all) but also for the health of your skin. While we always recommend using sunscreen (we suggest opting for a formula with at SPF 30 or higher) as the final part of your everyday skincare routine pre-makeup application, you can get a double-dose of SPF and free radical protection by using a foundation or complexion base that’s infused with additional sun protection.

The multifunctional skincare-makeup hybrids are not only infused with sun protection and anti-aging ingredients to improve your skin over time, but they also provide more coverage than your standard tinted moisturizer or BB cream. Of course, if you’re planning on coming into contact with flash photography, you’ll want to skip SPF-infused foundations, as they can often trigger a ghostly, white cast effect in photos, but aside from that, there really aren’t any downsides to these affordable formulas. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite foundations with built-in sun defense.

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘Style To The People’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for millennial and Gen Z women who want to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and lifestyle coverage is equal parts informative and inspiring, and at once aspirational yet attainable. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Perricone MD No Makeup Serum Foundation If you know me, you know that this foundation is truly one of my top three favorites of all time. Don’t be fooled by the “no-makeup” and serum claims, this stuff allows you to get a solid level of a medium coverage that can be sheered out layered for a more opaque effect. This formula feels weightless on the skin, and gives you extra sun protection and skin-ehnancing benefits while you wear it to boot. Perricone MD No Makeup Serum Foundation $60.00 Buy Now

2. L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation This skin-enhancing, anti-aging foundation not only offers a solid SPF protection of 50, but it’s also infused with a potent, antioxidant-rich serum to help smooth fine lines and promote brightness over time. The luminous formula also doesn’t settle into fine lines and wears beautifully throughout the day without requiring touch-ups. L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Radiant Serum… $11.75 Buy Now

3. Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless Coverage Foundation Makeup This affordable full-coverage foundation not only offers SPF 50 for sun protection but also serves as a defensive barrier protecting your skin from environmental aggressors that contribute to free radical damage (and therefore, premature signs of aging). The lightweight formula allows you to build up coverage from medium to full. Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Flawless… $9.99 Buy Now

4. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted SPF While the name suggests barely-there, minimal coverage, I’ve found that this hydrating (yet non-greasy) formula gives buildable coverage, ranging from light to medium. BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted… $22.44 Buy Now