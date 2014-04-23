You’re Doing It Wrong: Applying Foundation

Wearing foundation can either be a blessing or a curse. When you apply it correctly, your skin transforms, and all your small imperfections are minimized. When you wear it incorrectly, though, you look like you’re wearing a slightly off-color mask, drawing attention to your flaws, rather than distracting from them. Pixi makeup artist Amanda Bell shares the two biggest mistakes she sees foundation-wearers making.

1. Using foundation that’s too heavy.

If you’re trying to camouflage your skin’s flaws, layering on thick foundation is not the way to go. The result is a caked-on look that no one wants to see. Instead, Amanda says, “Choose the sheerest base and a really amazing concealer.” Her picks? Pixi H20 Skintint ($24, pixibeauty.com) and Becca Luminous Skin Colour ($33.60, beccacosmetics.com).

2. Choosing the wrong shade of foundation.

“Don’t test on the back of your hand,” says Amanda. When shopping for foundation, Amanda prefers to do a test swatch on the cheek and the neck, which will give you a much more realistic idea of whether the foundation matches or not.

