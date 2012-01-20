Foundation Just Got a Bit More Glamorous

Let’s face it. With all the pretty compacts and lipsticks that line your vanity, foundation is pretty much a snooze-fest in terms of fun makeup. That is, until now. Leave it to Benefit to release a foundation and make it just as much cheeky as it is effective. ‘Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow’ is the first liquid foundation from cosmetic company Benefit, but makeup artistMaggie Ford Danielson saidit was well worth the wait.

The foundation comes in nine manageable shades from light to medium so you can find your perfect tone. The brightening liquid foundation features the exclusive Oxygen Wow Hydrating Complex, which delivers instant results and great coverage that leaves your face oil and shine free. But not only is this new formula quick and easy to use, it also helps to boost cellular respiration for a “plumping up” effect,protects against environmental stresses with SPF 25, and contains Vitamin C & E derivatives known to prevent the signs of aging.

Hello Flawless Oxygen Wow is $34 and will be available in stores in March, onHSN February 2 and online February 15.