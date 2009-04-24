Foundation for a Flawless Face, La Mer’s Newest Product Available Now

La Mer, the brand that first convinced us that face cream may, in fact, be worth $130 per ounce (because yes, it really is that good), is now trying to get us to spend $95 dollars on foundation. And you know what? I’m almost convinced. Because, as I’m sure you can imagine, this is no regular foundation.

This new powder formula uses air-spun seaborne particles – some of the lightest materials on earth –to leave skin looking naturally flawless all day and SPF15 to protect you from harmful UV rays. But the part that really makes this foundation seemingly worth the price: gemstones in a signature Radiant Ferment that capture light energy, which, they claim, creates a translucent color palette that optically erases imperfections for a flawless, illuminated complexion.

$95 for perfect skin? Yes, if it really is all it’s cracked up to be (and, if their track record is any indication, it probably is).

The Treatment Powder Foundation SPF 15, $95, lamer.com