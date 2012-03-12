What Foundation Should I Use For Acne-Prone Skin?

Dear Kristin,

For skin that’s acne prone, what full coverage foundation do you recommend?

Xoxo,

Jessica

I definitely have personal experience with this one! This is a problem that a lot of women struggle with. It is a very frustrating situation and it can make even the most confident person very insecure, so this is something that I am passionate about.

First of all, I would suggest that you target the problem head on. I truly believe that a good skin care regimen is vital in improving and maintaining good skin. Let’s start at the beginning.

You must wash your face once in the morning and once at night to remove the makeup and dirt from the day. Get a nice gentle cleanser, try Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser. It’s great for even the most sensitive skin. If your skin is super broken out you might want to use an anti-acne cleanser to help dry out the acne, try Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Wash Cream Cleanser.

I’m sure you’ve heard, hydration is essential in having a clear complexion. Drink tons of water! Dehydrated skin causes breakouts, because the skin over produces oil which then clogs the pores, so you need to moisturize your skin twice a day. My current favorite moisturizer is La Roche Posay Tolerane. It’s amazing for sensitive skin and is fragrance free.

Last you need to get a spot treatment for night time. This is a product that you would put directly on the breakout over night to dry the blemish out and to help your skin heal faster. My go-to spot treatments are Neutrogena On-the-Spot acne treatment and Mario Badescu Drying Lotion.

And now that we have taken care of the skin we can get to your cover up. There are many different types of foundations you could opt for. You can use cream, liquid or powder foundation —these all come in various types of coverage.

Cover FX is a unique line that I recently discovered at Sephora. It was started by a corrective makeup specialist and a dermatologist. The line is geared toward all skin problems including acne. Their cream foundation, Total Coverage is a 2 in 1 Concealer and Foundation. It is full coverage and can cover anything but has a natural, dewy finish and is made for sensitive skin and is free of oil! For liquid, Cover FX Natural Liquid Foundation is amazing. It is hydrating and has a dewy finish, but good coverage and if you prefer to use a powder foundation you can try Cover FX’s Powder FX pressed mineral powder foundation. This line is amazing, try it if you can! But if you can’t, then my favorite liquid foundation is Giorgio Armani luminous silk foundation. It has buildable coverage and is good for all skin types. It goes on seamlessly with a beautiful finish.

Good luck with whatever you choose and be confident. Confidence is the most attractive quality!

Kristin Gallegos, a Community NYC makeup artist, will be answering your beauty questions regularly here at Beauty High, so submit any makeup qualms to experience@stylecaster.com with the subject: Dear Kristin. Kristin began her work as a makeup artist assisting the talented likes of Dick Page and Lisa Butler to refine her own skills, and has since worked with legendary photographers such as Terry Richardson, Patrick Demarchelier, Peter Lindbergh, David Bailey and many others. Her work has been captured in the pages of “Vogue”, “V Magazine” and “Self Service” with clients such as Michelle Monaghan, Amy Ryan, Amber Heard and more. Kristin has also been featured in StyleCaster’s 50 Most Stylish New Yorker’s and The Kiss. You can reach Kristin directly on Twitter@KristinGallegos!