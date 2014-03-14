How It Works: Formula X Press Pods, Single-Use Nail Polish

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

The first time we tried Formula X nail polish, we were completely hooked. It’s just the right consistency, the color options are endless, and the polish lasts for over a week without chips. After the initial launch of the polishes, Formula X then introduced 3D nail stickers, and the brand’s latest invention is solidifying it as the most innovative in nails. Press Pods, or single-use nail polishes, will be available in May 2014 for a limited time, and if you can’t get your hands on enough nail polish, you’ll love them.

Product Perks:

In a convenient package that gives you just enough nail polish for two coats on 1o fingers, the Press Pods are perfect for girls who buy an endless amount of nail polish but don’t actually use all of the colors repeatedly.

The package of Press Pods comes with 24 different colors, so you’ll have options for manicures.

If you travel often, they’re perfect to pop in your carry on bag.

How It Works:

All you have to do with the Press Pods is pop off the cap, squeeze polish onto the brush, and paint your nails. The one thing to watch out for is where the polish is dispensed. Because it’s attached to the base of the brush, not the tip, the polish will come out at the end where you wouldn’t normally put polish if you were painting from a regular bottle. Move the polish on the nail, then use the brush to stroke out the color onto the entire nail. It’s Formula X quality polish in a convenient little package that’s perfect for girls on the go!

Where to Buy: Formula X Press Pods, $39 Set, available May 2014 at Sephora.com