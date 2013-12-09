Formal Hairstyles: 10 Looks for Any Occasion

When you’ve got a formal event to attend (or host!), you need to figure out a lot of different variables. Once you decide on the perfect dress, shoes and nail polish color, you’ve got to decide what you want to do with your hair. Luckily, there’s enough hairstyle inspiration out there these days that it’s easy to get ideas about what kind of formal hairstyle will look best on you.
We’ve pulled together 10 formal hairstyles to get you through any event. Take a look at our picks above, and either bring them to your hairstylist or brave doing them yourself!
If your dress is the real focal point of your look, try a simple updo like this chic chignon.
Image via bellethemagazine.com
Braids of any kind are always a classic go-to look that flatters anyone, and we particularly love this gorgeous French milkmaid braid.
Image via theberry.com
How gorgeous is this tousled updo with a flower piece? This is a great way to get the hair out of your face, but not feel like it's completely up.
Image via ritzybeetypepad.com
By parting hair in the middle and creating small braids and twists to a low bun at the nape of your neck, you could acheive this Grecian inspired look!
Image via algoafm.com
If the dress you're wearing is a little plain, opt to have an awesome hairstyle! Try this curled, side-swept parted look that will dazzle everyone at the event.
Image via www.album.aufeminin.com
This hairstlye is full of volume, and because it's a loosely pulled up look, it gets your hair out of your face while still framing it beautifully. It's a winner in our book.
Image via hairandmakeupbysteph.com
This bun looks like a rose and is super cute and elegant for any formal event you have planned!
Image via ribbonsandbraids.com
Why not go for a 1920s beauty look? This hair is sure to have you feel like you're going to a gala at Gatsby's mansion!
Image via becominggorgeous.com
If you're a casual girl in a formal world, a hair accessory will help you feel dressed up without feeling like you're not yourself. Go for a headband and a loosely done bun for a great look.
Image via ashleysbeautyblog.com