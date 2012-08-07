Forget To Put On SPF? Try Eating It!

Skin care expert Suki Kramer shared useful (and surprising!) tips for protecting your skin from the sun. And no, it doesn’t involve the latest sunscreen. instead, she told us what foods we can eat to enhance skin’s SPF.

Dark Chocolate

Twist my arm right? This delicious treat is full of flavones, which are antioxidants that improve skin texture and offer strong resistance to UV rays. Keep your intake to 1 1/2 ounces a day.

Green Tea

The drink releases potent antioxidants, also known as catechins, with anti-inflammatory properties, so drinking two cups a day may help prevent skin cancer and reverse overexposure effects. The antioxidant pore decreases as it cools, so sip while hot.

Sweet Potatoes

Rich in vitamin A, sweet potatoes reduce your risk of developing melanoma, according to a 2012 study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. They are also rich in vitamin C, crucial for collagen production.

Tomatoes

They are rich in lycopene, the carotenoid that gives tomatoes their redness, which helps neutralize free radicals that can age you before your time. This fruit is most beneficial when pureed or cooked, so drink tomato juice or eat pasta with red sauce.

