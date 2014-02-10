Forget the Rules: Learn How to Use Your Cosmetics in the Best Non-Traditional Ways

The look at Carolina Herrera is always one of our favorites simply because it’s always so wearable. This season’s look was no different, with lead makeup artist Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics creating a romantic look inspired by classic Carolina Herrera beauty. Though the look may have been classic, we did notice that Diane was using products in non-traditional ways, so we got every detail.

On the eyes, Diane used MAC Super Watt Electric Cool Eyeshadow on the lid, softly blending it up towards the brow, then applied a slightly darker shade in the crease, gently blending for a subtle look. Next, she applied Black Track Fluid Line Eyeliner tightly lined on the upper lashes, then used a darker shade of cream eyeshadow on top of the liner to smudge the line a bit, making it look smokey. The key here is to use a very fine tip brush to apply the cream eyeshadow as the liner, getting as close to the root of the eyelash as possible. Though the lashes were curled, no mascara was applied.

The real highlights of the look, though, were the brows and the lips. After using a toothbrush to groom the brows, Diane filled in the brows with eyeshadow one shade darker than the natural color for a strong, deep, full brow. On the lips, she applied Boysenberry lipstick (from MAC’s fall 2014 line) with a lip brush, then wiped off the color with a tissue so that just a hint of a stain was left over. If we’ve learned anything from Diane, it’s that you don’t need to stick to the rules when it comes to your cosmetics!

Image via Jennifer Graylock/Wire Image