Tuesday’s #NailCall: Forever Summer Nails

It may be August, but we’d never pass up these last few weeks of summer. Now more than ever, we’re savoring our time with neon colors, floral designs, and glitter galore on our nails. The nail art we’ve been spotting this season is some of the best we’ve seen in a long time.
This week, the nail enthusiasts of Instagram showed off stunning summer colors and designs. We gathered bright colors, water marble designs, and lots of glitter for you to enjoy. Take a look at our favorites above and be sure to Instagram your best nails by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!
We're holding on to summer for as long as possible with nail art.
@Fabfingies took a twist on vintage nails when creating these floral and lace designs in fun, bright colors.
Multi-colored nails with a glitter tip? We love @theglitteryblog's nails this week.
@Annatnails water marble nails look amazing in neon orange, pink, and yellow.
@Dianabeautynails created stunning flower details on her ring ringers, matched by a coral color on the rest.
These glittered nails by @nailartbysig look great with geometric accent nails and neon studs.
@Annatnails showed off her mermaid-esque nails finished with a gem on each finger.
