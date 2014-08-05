Tuesday’s #NailCall: Forever Summer Nails

It may be August, but we’d never pass up these last few weeks of summer. Now more than ever, we’re savoring our time with neon colors, floral designs, and glitter galore on our nails. The nail art we’ve been spotting this season is some of the best we’ve seen in a long time.

This week, the nail enthusiasts of Instagram showed off stunning summer colors and designs. We gathered bright colors, water marble designs, and lots of glitter for you to enjoy. Take a look at our favorites above and be sure to Instagram your best nails by tagging @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #NailCall for the chance to be featured on the site!

