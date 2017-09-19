Forever 21 is Launching a New Beauty Chain Called Riley Rose

Forever 21 has long been home to the latest trends at the best prices, but this retail mecca is about to become even better with the addition of Riley Rose, a chain of new independent cosmetic shops.

Too often, in fast fashion favorites like Forever 21, the beauty products are overlooked, tossed into a bin near the checkout counter in hopes of inspiring a last-minute impulse buy. But Esther and Linda Chang (daughters of Forever 21 founders, husband and wife Do Won Chang and Jin Sook Chang) saw the untapped potential in the Forever 21 beauty section.

The sisters were inspired to open an entire store dedicated to affordable beauty products and aimed at millennials. It will be full of classics like Essie and Stila, but also newer K-beauty products that are hard to find in the US.

And it isn’t just the inventory that’s getting an update—it’s the entire shopping experience. Like many other stores that have recently updated their beauty sections in the hopes of catering to the ever-changing millennial mindset, the brains behind Riley Rose are keenly aware of the impact of technology in today’s shopping experience.

“We know our customer can open her phone and research anything she sees in our store within seconds, and we embrace this reality by empowering her to explore our offerings through digital and social moments throughout the store,” Linda told Refinery29.

The stores will be full of mirrors with the perfect #selfie lighting and even interactive touch screens so you can find the right products for any beauty trend you want. The grand opening will be on September 30th at the Glendale Galleria in California, but it won’t be long before a Riley Rose makes it way to your local mall and you can experience this beauty paradise for yourself.