Forever 21 to Launch New Make-Up Line

Are you in the market to purchase new beauty products without breaking the bank? Look no further because our friends at Fashionista and WWD have reported that Forever 21 plans to launch a new makeup line later this year. Let’s face it, we are all feeling the effects of our troubled economy but that doesn’t mean the recession has to interfere with all of our impulsive shopping patterns.

Soon, Forever 21’s big break into the beauty market will rival reasonable and inexpensive products by familiar name brands, such as Maybelline and L’Oreal, already on the shelves; but who isn’t looking for new and improved ways to save money now-a-days?

Be on the look out ladies, Forever 21’s new penny saving beauty products will surely add a little glitz and glam to your complexion.