The One Thing: Foreo LUNA

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

Move over Clarisonic, there’s a new scrub brush in town, except this product is more like a brush, version 2.0. Foreo has come out with the next best thing in facial cleansing to help clean deeply and effectively, without being too abrasive. Now, skin can look its absolute best and even be protected from fine lines, wrinkles, and clogged pores, all with the push of a button. Sure, Clarisonic claims to do the same, but this facial brush is designed to do so much more than your average cleanse, without even having to change a brush head.

What Makes It Different:

The LUNA is made with “body-safe” silicone for a more hygienic cleanse as opposed to a bristle brush

There’s an area of thicker touch points at the top of the device for more precise cleansing

On the reverse is an anti-aging surface with concentric waves to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles

Two pulse settings allow for both gentle and thorough cleansing power

Why It’s the One Thing:

The LUNA comes in a mini version, and a model for normal, combination, and sensitive skin. Kiss batteries and replacement heads goodbye with this user-friendly brush that requires only a weekly charge and some light cleaning here and there. Your skin will look its softest and most radiant after only a few weeks of use.

Where to buy: Foreo LUNA, $199 (miniature version, $139), Sephora.com