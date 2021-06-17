Missing Your Clarisonic? Try This Fan-Favorite Silicone Cleansing Brush While It’s $40 Off

Scroll To See More Images

So many people were devastated when Clarisonic shuttered in 2020. Their Clarisonic Mia brushes were iconic and a major part of beauty routines everywhere. For those who are still looking for a cleansing brush that is up to the Clarisonic’s standards, look no further, because a found an awesome alternative. The FOREO Luna Mini 2, which is currently up to 41 percent off, is a combo massager-cleanser designed with hygienic silicone (unlike the Clarisonic) and you never need to replace the brush.

I’ve been fighting acne on-and-off throughout my life, but it came back in a big way in 2018. Washing my face with my hands never made my skin feel very clean. It seemed like only the top layer of skin was getting cleansed. I started to get frustrated that I wasn’t seeing a difference in my skin despite adapting to a 7-step skincare routine. Then, as a holiday gift, my mom bought me the FOREO Luna Mini 2 in December, and let me tell you, it’s been a game-changer.

After two months of using this cleansing brush twice a day, my skin finally started to clear. The breakouts almost completely stopped (aside from the occasional blemish here and there), my skin feels more elastic and it feels like my cleanser is actually getting rid of dirt, oil and dead skin cells.

As my family and friends can attest, it’s difficult for me to change my routine, but I religiously use this silicone brush twice a day—no matter how tired I am. To use it, I put my cleanser on my face, wet the cleanser and move it in a circular motion around my skin for one minute, then I rinse. I usually just use the basic setting and don’t play around with the other seven vibration levels. I’ve been using it since December and haven’t had to recharge it once.

Even though this brush is a little pricey, usually retailing at $119, it’s worth adding to your cart. The aquamarine cleansing brush is only $77.35 as an early Prime Day deal, so you can save nearly $42 on it. I don’t know how long it will last though, so you should shop it now.

