These Celeb-Loved Skin-Tightening Devices Are the Cheapest They’ve Been All Year Thanks to This Low-Key Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I read somewhere once that your face towel is likely dirtier than the inside of your toilet, and when you think about how much you use and reuse things like gua sha tools, wash cloths and loofahs, you start to understand why those bold statements are made. But there’s an easy way to make a more hygienic switch when it comes to the products that touch your face, and that’s thanks, in part to the invention of bacteria-resistant silicone that’s found in the FOREO facial massage products.

Celebs like Jessica Alba, Venus Williams and Paris Hilton are obsessed with this brand that touts micro-current devices, facial cleansing massagers and more, now you can get celeb-approved skin for wayyyyy less, thanks to this Black Friday sale.

The FOREO Black Friday sale has their most popular micro-current devices and even toothbrushes on sale for a fraction of the price they usually go for. You can save up to 50 percent off, and nearly everything is discounted to some degree. If you’ve been eyeing any of these tools for some time, now’s the perfect time to shop. Plus, most discounted offers come with free gifts like facial serums to pair with the devices and more. Here are are top picks of the best sale items to scoop up now.

FOREO Bear

The Bear is FOREO’s microcurrent device that has anti-shock system that helps improve your facial contour by firming all 69 muscles that are found in the face and neck. Thanks to a range of 10 different microcurrent intensities, you can choose the level that’s best for you or work up to the higher levels over time for even more skin-tightening results.

FOREO Luna 3

Why just cleanse your face at night when you can cleanse and tighten skin at the same time? This device lets you clean your face in the most hygienic way possible, thanks to the soft silicone it’s made from that’s bacteria-resistant. At the same time, the opposite side of the device allows for a pulsating massage so your skincare ingredients can penetrate deeper, and your face will get a little workout at the same time.

FOREO UFO 2

Listen up because this device does it all. It has thermo-therapy power that pushes skin care ingredients deep into the skin’s surface. Plus, it has built-in cryo-therapy that helps depuff, firm skin and minimize the appearance of pores. From there, T-Sonic massage power helps relax muscles, boost the look of radiant skin, and the built-iin LED light helps brighten the look of skin. Are you tired from reading that? Well you won’t be tired of using this device because it seriously does all the work for you.

FOREO Issa

This is the only travel toothbrush you’ll ever need to buy. You can literally throw it in your bag or carry-on and use it for up to 265 days on a single charge (yes, seriously). Since it’s also made from the bacteria-resistant silicone FOREO is known for, it will resist bacteria buildup. And unlike other toothbrushes, you only need to replace brush heads once every six months. Grab it today for $60 off.