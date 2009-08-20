For the love of bangs

A friend of mine was checking out this photo of me taken way back in February of 2008 (that’s me on the right and my friend, the lovely, Jessie Day on the left):



As you can see my hair is way longer and I’m rocking a pretty amazing set of bangs.

“You need to bring the bangs back,” she said to me.

“I have bangs.”

“Yeah. But not like those. Those are hot.”

*sigh*

I do love having bangs but honestly I just can’t stand to spend all that extra time on them. So one day I just blew my hair dry and didn’t bother to do anything to my bangs except pull them back with a bobby pin. One day turned into three, three days turned into two weeks and next thing I know I am grossly neglecting the bang maintenance.

My dear friend, who knew me when I had a quasi-mullet in high school called me out and I knew I had to do something about it.

So today I decided that since I was already scheduled to wash my hair (I wash my hair once a week, no joke) I figured I’d do up my bangs.

After flattening them with my Chi for ten minutes and then putting the blow dryer on them for about five minutes, alternating between hot and cold air, I was finally pleased with the results: