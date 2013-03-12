For Spring 2013, The Eyes Have It

There are few things we love more than fashion week and springtime, so when two of our favorite times collide, beauty is bound to happen. The spring runways were full of eye-catching looks that we’ve been lusting after, running the gamut from spider lashes to holographic shadows. Though we’re up to our ears in makeup looks we’re dreaming of wearing, it’s not always entirely realistic that we’d be able to don these looks off the runway. Luckily, we pulled one of our most trusted makeup artists, Stephanie Flor, to tell us which makeup trends will be biggest for spring, plus tricks for how to nail the looks at home.

Whether you’re searching for makeup for your next big event or you’re bold enough to try one of these styles on a weekday, there’s no denying that statement eyes are the look to have this spring. From graphic liner to colored lashes, these looks are anything but boring. Plus, you can experiment with colors and styles to find the look that’s ideal for you. If you’re not quite ready to make the jump into the bold colors of spring, make sure your lashes are statement making with L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™ as the gorgeous finishing touch.

Photographer: Patrick Biesemans

Makeup and Hair: Stephanie Flor

Model: Anna Sophie Mungenast, Q Management

Model: Tania Balash, Q Management

Illustrations: Candace Napier

Art Director: Jin Pak

Beauty Director: Rachel Adler

For more information about our relationship with L’Oreal Paris USA click here: cmp.ly/3