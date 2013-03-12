For Spring 2013, The Eyes Have It

There are few things we love more than fashion week and springtime, so when two of our favorite times collide, beauty is bound to happen. The spring runways were full of eye-catching looks that we’ve been lusting after, running the gamut from spider lashes to holographic shadows. Though we’re up to our ears in makeup looks we’re dreaming of wearing, it’s not always entirely realistic that we’d be able to don these looks off the runway. Luckily, we pulled one of our most trusted makeup artists, Stephanie Flor, to tell us which makeup trends will be biggest for spring, plus tricks for how to nail the looks at home.
Whether you’re searching for makeup for your next big event or you’re bold enough to try one of these styles on a weekday, there’s no denying that statement eyes are the look to have this spring. From graphic liner to colored lashes, these looks are anything but boring. Plus, you can experiment with colors and styles to find the look that’s ideal for you. If you’re not quite ready to make the jump into the bold colors of spring, make sure your lashes are statement making with L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™ as the gorgeous finishing touch.
Photographer: Patrick Biesemans
Makeup and Hair: Stephanie Flor
Model: Anna Sophie Mungenast, Q Management
Model: Tania Balash, Q Management
Illustrations: Candace Napier
Art Director: Jin Pak
Beauty Director: Rachel Adler
For a bold statement that will get you noticed, ditch the typical black mascara in favor of colored lashes. Color a strip of false lashes with bright eyeshadow and clear mascara and apply to your lash line. To make sure the colored shadow doesn't transfer to your lid, swipe a cream colored eyeshadow on as a base first.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High
Before you attempt graphic lines, start with a base of concealer and vanilla colored shadow for a matte look without redness. Apply L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™mascara before liner, that way you won't need to go back over your eyes. A good rule of thumb for getting graphic liner is to follow the line just above your crease, ending just past the end of your brow. Finish by creating an angled "cat" line to connect both lines, giving yourself editorial worthy eyes.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High
The best part about holographic eyeshadow is the countless possibilities for color choices. Emerald green and teal were chosen because they make brown eyes really pop. Begin by using gold shadow as a base, layer on green and teal, adding a deeper blue to the outer corner. The main trick for blending this look is to use cream liner, blended at the crease and the outer corner. Finish with emerald green liner along the lower lashes and black mascara.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High
If you've been waiting for your moment to shine, it's finally arrived. After applying one coat of mascara to your top lashes, swipe L'Oreal Infallible 24 HR Eye Shadow in Endless Sea beneath the crease of your lid, finishing with rose bud salve to get the sheen-worthy look. Make sure the color stays in place without spreading by applying cream colored shadow close to your brow bone and underneath your eye. Set the look with blue cream eyeliner and shadow.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High
Get ready to bat your eyes and cause a scene, because spider lashes will do just that. With a strip of false eyelashes longer than your top lashes, lift your eye up while looking in the mirror and look down as you drop the falsies onto your lash line. If you're putting on individual lashes, you can stretch your lid to help with placement. Finish the look by strategically applying mascara to fuse together the false lashes and your natural lashes.
Photo:
Beauty High/Beauty High