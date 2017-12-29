5 Pocket-Sized Solutions for High Heel Pain on New Year’s Eve

You’ve spent days, maybe weeks, finding the perfect outfit for your New Year’s Eve celebration and every girl knows the best accessory is a statement shoe, even if it’s stacked five inches too high. Whether you’re with friends, family or even coworkers, one thing is for sure: You don’t want to be caught in ballet flats before the clock strikes 12.

To help you party all night long and stay comfortable, we’ve rounded up a few purse-friendly options to keep aches and pains at bay so you can stiletto-step into 2018 in a major way.

Sole Serum

Infused with essential oils and lidocaine, this non-greasy formula instantly relieves foot tension and pain.

Available on Amazon

Compeed Blister Cushions Small

If party season has gifted you with some unwanted visitors, these slim-fitting bandages are the trick. They go on like second skin and stay in place, no matter how long you light up the dance floor.

Available on Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Stylish Step Ball of Foot Pads

These pillow-like pads will make you feel like you’re walking on clouds when tall heels put pressure on the ball of your feet.

Available on Amazon

Body Glide Foot Anti Blister Balm

Glide this to soothe irritated areas of your ankle or feet due to rubbing.

Available on Amazon

Dr. Scholl’s Stylish Step Heel Liners

No more ruining your look with bandages plastered on your heels. These invisible liners cushion the backs of your heels to prevent rubbing.

Available on Amazon