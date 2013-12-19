Dreams Do Come True: Foot-Numbing Spray to Relieve High Heel Pain Is Here

In news that is sure to blow up the skirts of heel-lovers everywhere, a new company called Biochemistry has developed a foot-numbing spray that promises to relieve high-heel pain for two to three hours. And here’s the best part: it’s set to release in the U.S. in less than two weeks—just in time for New Year’s Eve.

The spray, called Heel No Pain, will hit Biochemistry’s website first, and will then be a limited-release in Walgreen’s drug stores and Foot Lockers nationwide. It’s available in two sizes: a 1-oz., handbag-friendly size for $15 and a slightly larger one for $32. The brilliant idea is the brainchild of (you guessed it) a Los Angeles-based plastic surgeon named Dr. Randal Haworth.

“The idea came mostly from women who wanted me to put pads on the balls of their feet,” Dr. Haworth told Daily Mail. “I tried injections, but they are painful and gave mixed results. [The spray] is basically a painkiller with heat treatment, so it is able to penetrate the skin. Unlike getting an injection, the spray doesn’t take away protective pain reflexes. The pain simply dissipates.”

The doctor added that he hopes the spray will become “as common as Tylenol.” Well, Dr. Haworth, if this stuff actually works, we speak for women everywhere when we say it probably will.

How it works: you simply spray your foot with the product 10 to 15 minutes before heading out in your heels (or any shoes that give you dicomfort). That’s how long the spray takes to kick in, and then you’re set for at least two to three hours. The spray’s main ingredient is Lidocaine, an anesthetic most commonly used by dentists. And yes, it’s been FDA-approved.