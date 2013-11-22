Would You Get Foot Injections to Keep Wearing Heels?

We’ve heard of the face lift and the eye lift, but the most recent beauty procedure to hit the industry is for women who just can’t lay off the heels. Requests for the “stiletto lift,” a plumping injection that can help heel obsessed women deal with their chronic foot pain, have been increasing over the last year.

Dr. Mitchell Chasin, the founder and medical director of Reflections Center for Skin and Body, offers this procedure to patients, and strange as it may sound, it’s slowly becoming a norm for his office. He tells Elle, “The ball of the foot has a pad of fat that’s a shock absorber between the bone and the outside world. As people wear high heels, that pad of fat gets pushed out of the way and what happens then is that bone doesn’t really have a cushion and it becomes irritated.”

So, what’s the procedure actually involve? Dr. Chasin injects a filler called Radiesse into the sole of the foot to help plump up that irritated region. Long term, the Radiesse encourages the foot to create its own collagen, meaning your feet will begin to produce their own cushioning. The procedure costs between $750 and $1,500 depending on how much filler each patient needs, and the results last about a year.

While the “stiletto lift” does make it possible for women to wear heels on a regular basis with significantly less pain, Dr. Chasin does caution patients. “Use heels in moderation and not all the time,” he advises. “That’s what got you there in the first place.”

Would you ever go as far as to have foot injections to keep your heels on? Sound off in the comments below!

