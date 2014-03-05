5 Foods That Will Make You Look Better Right Now

Food is one of life’s great pleasures, but little did you know that eating well can also mean looking better? Yes, eat certain foods and suddenly your hair will be shinier, your skin will have a luminous glow, and even your nails will be stronger.

Wanting the lowdown on what foods to add into our diet to get serious beauty benefits, we enlisted Giada De Laurentiis. Not only is she a renowned Italian chef and host of the Food Network’s “Giada at Home,” but she also happens to have model looks. No wonder Clairol made this chef one of its celebrity spokeswomen in 2012—she’s clearly doing something very very right.

Read on for Giada’s 5 foods that will make you look better immediately.

1. Olive Oil

“Olive oil is something I like to eat all year round,” De Laurentiss told us. “I’m an olive oil freak. It kind of moisturizes your body on the inside, and the way that you are inside reflects on the outside. It helps with growth of nails and shiny hair—all that good stuff.”

2. Avocados

“I adore avocados,” De Laurentiis said. “It’s a complete food—it has so many nutrients that are so good for you.” Avocados, loaded with monounsaturated fat and lutein are known to ward off aging, and have even been said to make you look younger, so stock up.

As for how De Laurentiis eats her avocados she told us: “I eat an avocado with a little salt and some lime. Half an avocado for breakfast is one of my favorites. Avocado on toast is another meal I love. For my daughter, I’ve mixed it into eggs or even pancakes. Avocado makes the pancakes even fluffier and more buttery.

That’s not all: “I also make a chocolate avocado mousse for dessert, so it doesn’t have any dairy. I substitute the cream with avocado. I put everything in a food processor with melted bittersweet chocolate, cocoa powder, avocado, and agave. Then I put it in some small glasses in the fridge for a couple of hours and then garnish them with some raspberries and they’re ready to eat.”

3. Coconut Oil and Grape Seed Oil

“I like to cook with coconut oil,” De Laurentiis told us. “That it is also really good for you and makes you look better on the outside [is a bonus]. Depending on what I’m cooking, sometimes I will use coconut oil instead of olive oil. I also use grape seed oil instead of canola oil. Grape seed oil is great because it’s flavorless, it has a high smoking point, and has no synthetics in it like a lot of oils do. I like to use natural oils that are healthier and very moisturizing to the body.”

Grape seed oil is rich in Vitamin E, which reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Coconut oil is chock full of beauty benefits too, and De Laurentiis even combines it with avocado to make a special homemade mask for her hair.

4. Almonds

De Laurentiis told us her favorite go-to for a healthy snack when she is short on time is almonds. “I make my own trail mix,” she shared. “I add some dried fruit like dried cranberries and mini chocolate chips.” Bonus that almonds are a major source of vitamin E and are known to reduce wrinkles and fine lines in your face and help cure acne.

5. Baking Soda

Besides foods that you can ingest to make you look better, there are plenty of items in your pantry that are great to introduce into your beauty regimen. “I make a scrub from baking soda and olive oil and I mix it up with a little bit of water,” De Laurentiis shared. “I exfoliate my face with it every day and you can use it on your body, too.”

Additional reporting by Caroline McCloskey