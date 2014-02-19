8 Foods That Wake You Up in the Morning

If you’re anything like us, you’re addicted to your morning cup of coffee — and your mid-morning cup, and your afternoon cup. While coffee may be a quick way to get an energy boost, it doesn’t really last long before we’re reaching for another cup. The healthier alternative to pumping yourself with caffeine is to eat for energy, and we’ve pulled together eight foods that will wake you up in the morning, or any other time of day, below!

Almonds: Besides being brain food, almonds are a great source of good fats and protein, which help to stabilize your blood sugar and give your body energy.

Eggs: There’s a reason we typically eat eggs for breakfast. The protein-packed food gives you energy that lasts throughout the day without weighing you down.

Greek Yogurt: Choose plain yogurt instead of one with fruit at the bottom (which is packed with sugar that can spike your energy and cause your energy to drop), and enjoy the probiotic benefits of healthy digestion and stable energy levels. Mix in some almonds for a real energy boost.

Apples: Swap out an apple for your cup of coffee in the morning and you’ll not only feel awake, you’ll also feel full. The natural sugars in an apple will spring you into action without giving you a hard come down.

Spinach or Kale: Basically any leafy green vegetable, packed with iron and ready to boost your energy levels. Make an egg omelette with spinach or kale for a breakfast that will really get you going.

Whole Grains: Make sure you don’t overdo the carbs (really, overeating anything will make you tired), but if you’re going to have any kind of carb, make it whole grain. Processed grains like white bread give you energy for all of a half-hour before crashing, but whole grains will give you the energy you need. For breakfast, mix whole grain oatmeal with almonds and apples.

Oranges: Or any fruit with vitamin C, which helps your body to burn fat for energy. It’s no wonder orange juice is a morning beverage!

Bananas: Vitamins and potassium packed into one, bananas help to stabilize your blood sugar and fill you up. Basically, this is the perfect afternoon slump snack instead of that cup of coffee.

