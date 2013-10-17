10 Foods That Prevent Bloating

Just when you think you hit your goal after working out for weeks, one thing can ruin it all: Bloating. Whether it’s caused by your time of the month or a change in your diet, bloating is never fun. Getting rid of it, though, is a bit easier than you may think.

Many people subscribe to the misconception that because bloating can be caused by water retention, you should stop drinking water. In truth, if your body is retaining water, it’s because you’re not consuming enough water, and your body fears that it will be dehydrated (in the same way that if you starve yourself, your body clings to every bit of fat that it can — it goes into survival mode). Eating greasy and/or salty foods also causes bloating, because sodium retains water, and if you’re not drinking enough water to flush out your system, your body can’t properly digest those junk foods. Once your body can’t digest things, you may feel gassy or uneasy, and it’s because your body isn’t hydrated enough to digest what you’ve eaten.

With an understanding of what causes bloating, we’ve gone one step further to help you prevent it. Below are 10 natural foods that will prevent bloating!

1. Water with lemon: When you’re bloating, it’s because your body is trying to hold onto water to not be dehydrated. Drinking more water will help your body to properly distribute water and flush out bloating, and because lemon is a natural diuretic, it’ll help get the job done faster.

2. Yogurt: Helping in digestion and loaded with all kinds of good bacterias that will help to line and protect your stomach (like acidophilus and bifudus), yogurt is a key ingredient to beat bloat.

3. Peanut butter: One of peanut butter’s main ingredients is niacin, which is a huge help in digestion. If you’re going to go with peanut butter, eat it in moderation and stick with all natural options that don’t contain a ton of sugar and extra fat. If you can buy organic brands (like the kind that have oil at the top that you need to mix into the peanut butter jar), those are best.

4. Asparagus: Like lemons, asparagus is another natural diuretic. Plus, it’s loaded in fiber, which is essential to good digestion. With it’s high nutrient-to-calorie ratio, asparagus is a huge help when it comes to weight loos, and keeping asparagus it your diet consistently will help to prevent, and get rid of, bloating.

5. Grapes: High in fiber and nicknamed a “laxative food,” grapes help to regulate your digestive system, plus they help to reduce irritation in your stomach. They also reduce levels of uric acid in your system and they’re a diuretic, so they keep your system flushed out and your acidity levels low.

6. Pineapple: Eating a few slices of pineapple after a meal helps to prevent bloating, so opt for this as a dessert the next time you want to give in to your sweet tooth but you’re already feeling stuffed. With the enzyme bromelain, pineapple is a huge digestion aid.

7. Avocado: Because of the high percentage of potassium, which has the opposite effect of sodium on your body, avocados help to reduce bloating by not holding onto excess water. Bananas have potassium as well, but avocados contain higher amounts.

8. Celery: Another natural diuretic, celery aids in your body’s distribution of water, not the retention. For a real snack to beat the bloat, pair up celery with peanut butter.

9. Watermelon: Low in sugar and high in water, watermelon is the perfect refreshing snack to get rid of any bloating going on. One slice only has 100 calories, so you can ditch the 100 Calorie Snack Packs that are packed with sugar to go for this slimming snack.

10. Ginger: This is your official green light to order an extra side of ginger the next time you get sushi. With its slightly spicy taste, ginger helps to bring your metabolism up to the next level, meaning your body can do a better job of properly breaking down foods and using them to get more energy. If you’re not so much into eating ginger, try a cup of ginger tea instead.

Image via Istock