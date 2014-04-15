8 Foods That Help Prevent Acne Breakouts

Having (and keeping) clear skin is something that is always on our minds. Whether we’re stressed, tired, or the change of seasons is causing our skin to flare up, there is a constant balance in our lives in order to prevent acne. Our diet can play a major role in that fact, with greasy foods leading to more breakouts, as well as dairy. Luckily, there are plenty of foods that prevent acne as well. These are generally the “healthier” foods (candy is not on this list) but if you add just a few of these into your diet you’ll be helping to clear up your skin from the inside out, as well as what you’re doing with cleansing products – double duty can’t hurt, right?

Below we’ve pulled together a list of eight foods that help to prevent acne breakouts and are just all-around great for your skin. Start compiling your grocery list now!

Avocado:

This delicious fruit is a rich source of vitamin E and C and can help to reduce skin inflammation and actually naturally moisturize the skin.

Nuts:

Most nuts have high amounts of vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, zinc, calcium and iron which are all great for healthy skin – and acne sufferers have actually been linked to deficiencies in zinc, so an extra zinc boost is always a good thing.

Red Grapes:

Grapes contain a lot of natural chemicals and antioxidants that can help with skin inflammation as well as with conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Plus, grapes have been known to help with side effects of allergic reactions on the skin.

Artichokes:

This is another food that is full of antioxidants and vitamin C. Artichokes are known for being chock-full of fiber, and thus help to remove toxins from the body which make it a great option for healthy skin.

Brown Rice:

Brown rice is a good source of vitamin B, magnesium, protein and antioxidants. Foods with vitamin B are helpful for acne as the vitamin can help regulate hormones and thus prevent breakouts.

Broccoli:

Broccoli is always a good food to eat even if you’re not trying to prevent acne, as it’s packed with vitamins A, B, C, E and K. These will help to fight damage on your skin and help your skin to glow.

Fish:

Fish is a great source of fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6 that are hard to naturally get elsewhere, but that your body needs to help reduce inflammation that can trigger cells to clog pores and cause acne.

Garlic:

Garlic is not only good for your heart, it’s also good for your skin. It’s packed with a chemical called allicin which kills off bacteria that your body may be fighting, and helps fight any inflammation.