10 Foods That Help Boost Your Energy Throughout the Day

Feeling sluggish? Need a pick-me-up to keep you going all day long? While a cup of iced coffee or chocolate bars and chips are our quick go-to afternoon snacks, they may actually be making us more tired. Properties in our favorite junk foods give us a quick burst of energy but once that wears off, we’re more tired than ever before.

Instead of grabbing that Hershey’s bar that has been staring at you all day, grab something high in natural protein or naturally sweetened. Foods like these are perfect for a healthy diet and will keep you motivated throughout the entire work day.

Below, we’ve put together 10 energy-boosting foods to get you through that afternoon slump. From fruits and nuts to green tea, there are a variety of foods that will keep you awake all day long.

Whole grains:

Whole grains are the perfect source of energy. Unlike coffee, whole grains release slow and steady energy to keep you going all day long. Try foods like whole grain pasta and brown rice in your lunch for an extra kick.

Water:

Staying hydrated is the best way to keep your energy levels up. We’ve all been told to drink 8 ounces of water each day. Keeping hydrated is a seriously easy and cheap way to boost our energy levels.

Almonds:

All nuts, especially almonds, are packed with vitamin E, magnesium and protein. Just a handful throughout the day will help you stay wide awake. Add almonds to a simple trail mix or dip fruit in almond butter for a unique way to add this important protein to your diet.

Seafood:

While it may come as a surprise (ha!), we love sushi. From tuna to salmon and everything in between, sushi with our girls is one of our favorite after work activities. Good thing seafood is packed with vitamins and nutrients that keep us full and stimulated. Introducing a weekly dose of seafood to your diet will without a doubt increase your energy levels.

Fruit:

This naturally sweetened food is the ideal afternoon snack. From apples to berries and even melon, you can’t go wrong with fruit. Add berries to your morning cereal or your afternoon yogurt for that extra kick we’re all looking for.

Beans:

Beans, beans they’re good for your heart, the more you eat the more you’re energized (ha – we know what you were thinking)! Beans in fact are full of nutrients and protein that are great for energy as well as vegetarian meals. Add them to your salad, soup or pasta for an extra dose of healthy protein.

Leafy greens:

Kale has become the “it” vegetable these days. With its high dose of vitamins no wonder its a high energy food as well. Kale is not the only option though, spinach and collard greens are perfect pick-me-up snacks as well. Sautée or boil them and add them to your next salad or sandwich.

Green tea:

Teas, especially green tea, have a low amount of caffeine but are also a healthy hydrator. Green tea is also said to help with weight loss. So start swiping your coffee for at least a cup a day of green tea to maximize energy.

Greek yogurt:

Greek yogurt, no matter the flavor, provides our bodies with ample amounts of protein to keep us full longer. Less fatty than regular yogurt, greek yogurt is a healthy breakfast, lunch or afternoon snack.

Eggs:

Eggs are packed with protein, which makes them a perfect breakfast. Whether scrambled, fried or boiled eggs are the perfect breakfast, lunch or dinner. They’ll provide you with enough energy to keep you going.