7 Foods for Prettier, Healthier Hair

Obviously, we all want thick, shiny gorgeous hair. What you may not know is that your diet has a lot to do with it. No matter how many beauty products you buy, the best way to give yourself the silky bouncy hair you’ve always dreamed of is through the foods you eat.

Beans

“Kidney beans and lentils provide growth-boosting proteins that can increase the thickness and the length of your hair,” says Adrianne Johnston, a stylist at Chicago’s Maxine Salon. Iron, Zinc and Biotin can help prevent breakage. Maybe try a soup, stew or salad that you can add some beans to and start feeding your hair from the inside out.

Bragg’s Nutritional Yeast

“Try sprinkling nutritional yeast on your soups, salads and sandwiches and watch your hair shine. It’s rich in B vitamins and amino acids, the perfect combination for growing gorgeous soft hair,” says Alexandra Catalano, founder of EatCute Brand, certified health counselor, and author of From Beer Bongs to Broccoli: The College Kids Guide to Health and Wellness.

Pumpkin Seeds

Raw unsalted pumpkin seeds are the perfect addition to your daily diet. “They are rich in fatty acids that nourish and moisturize your scalp,” says Catalano.

Carrots

Raw carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which is a precursor for vitamin A. “Vitamin A helps makeyour hair shiny,” says Catalano.

Radishes

Raw radishes are perfect for growing stronger hair. “They are rich in vitamin C, silicon and sulfur, a perfect blend to help give you thickness and volume,” says Catalano.

Flax seeds

Flax seeds are a key source of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B and E. “The omega-3 fatty acid nourishes hair follicles and improves elasticity, making it less prone to breakage. The vitamin E helps prevent premature graying, but in general they provide great hydration, which helps prevent unwanted dandruff. This is truly a hair-friendly wonder food,” says Gina Kamburowski, founder of the Théo Pure Skin Collection.

Jalapeños

Just as spicy food flushes your face, jalapeños, when applied topically, help to increase circulation to the skin’s surface, encouraging new hair growth. Founder of The Beauty Bean, Alexis Wolfer, suggests you work this into a DIY hair tonic combined with tequila, to cleanse and tone your scalp, ensuring the pores on your scalp are primed for hair growth.

