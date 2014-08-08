10 Foods for Thicker, Healthier, and Stronger Hair

We straighten, curl and blow dry our hair all the time so it’s no wonder many of us struggle with having thick, strong locks. While we all know the bonuses of using a heat protecting cream while styling our hair, changing up your diet may actually increase the strength and thickness of your hair as well. Below, we’ve put together our favorite hair strengthening foods and a few tips on how to quickly add them to your diet.

1. Oily fish: Oily fishes are perfect for thickening and strengthening hair. Fish such as mackerel are packed with fatty acids and omega 3, which helps to hydrate the scalp while strengthening the hair follicles.

2. Beef: Surprisingly, red meat can do wonders for your hair. It’s filled with nutrients and vitamins that help strengthen hair and keep it shiny and healthy. Remember, eating too much red meat can be bad for you so limit your intake to only once or twice a week.

3. Walnuts: Nuts are the perfect healthy snack. They are packed with protein, fatty acids, omega 3, vitamin E and biotin, all of which are essential for healthy hair.

MORE: Juice Up! These Derms Have the Recipe For Better Skin

4. Brown rice: While we love our carbs, a whole wheat option is better for your health as well as your hair. Brown rice is packed with zinc, which directly helps to strengthen your hair. So the next time you’re out for dinner, remember the whole grain option is always better.

5. Legumes: Legumes such as chick peas, black beans or lentils are filled with biotin, the vitamin that helps our hair grow long and strong. If you are not getting enough biotin, you may see thinning hair.

6. Carrots: We love carrots shredded in our salads or dipped in hummus as a snack. What’s even better is that they’re filled with vitamin A, which strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair from falling out.

MORE: 8 Foods That Wake You Up in the Morning

7. Peanut Butter: Like brown rice, peanut butter is filled with zinc. Spread it on your sandwich, apple or celery, no matter what peanut butter is the perfect healthy snack.

8. Dairy Products: Any dairy products, especially milk and yogurt are packed with calcium. Calcium promotes hair growth as well as strengthening hair.

9. Flax Seeds: Sprinkle a handful of flax seeds into your cereal or yogurt for breakfast to help strengthen and thicken hair. Flax seeds are rich in omega 3, fatty acids, and protein, which like many of the items discussed above help to improve the health of your hair.

10: Avocado: Avocados are perfect for creating at home hair remedies. They are rich with vitamin E that adds moisture to your hair. Smash a few avocados with a banana and olive oil and you’ll have the best DIY hair mask.