5 Foods That Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Now that winter is in full swing, you may be feeling the effects of cold, dry weather on your skin. And, it probably isn’t that pretty.

But, you don’t have to resign yourself to cracked elbows and itchy cheeks. Simply changing up your diet a bit can keep your skin hydrated, resulting in a more moisturized glow. Below are five foods that are sure to keep that gorgeous skin of yours nourished from the inside out.

Oatmeal: According to dietitian and nutritionist Elisa Zied, MS, RD, CDN, author of YOUNGER NEXT WEEK: Your Ultimate Rx to Reverse the Clock, Boost Energy and Look and Feel Younger in 7 Days, oatmeal is a water-rich food that can help your skin stay moist. It’s also an excellent source of manganese, which help creates protein (including collagen and elastin, which are key structural proteins for your skin), and it helps protect skin cells from damage caused by a build up of free radicals.

Tuna: The omega-3 fatty acids — DHA and EPA, specifically — in tuna and other oily fish help maintain cell membranes, which in turn protect skin and keep it moist, Zied says. Tuna and salmon are also a source of the B vitamin biotin, which is essential in the winter since not getting enough biotin can contribute to scaly skin.

Spinach: In addition to being packed with vitamin A — a known skin-strengthener — spinach is also filled with phytochemicals and folates that help hydrate skin.

Avocado: Okay, so guacamole isn’t exactly known as a winter food, but you may want to break out the tortilla chips if you’re hoping to keep flaky skin at bay. Avocados contain of vitamins C, E, as well as moisture-locking monounsaturated fats.

Oranges: Oranges are loaded with water content and that alone makes them a great hydrator for skin, Zied says. They also have a ton of vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin that works as an antioxidant to protect all body cells — including skin cells — from free radical damage. Vitamin C also creates collagen — the body’s main structural protein that holds skin, bones and other tissues together.

