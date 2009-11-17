5 Foods For More Beautiful Skin

Want to get more out of your Thanksgiving meal? Like, say, better skin in addition to turkey-induced fatigue? Our friends at StyleCaster suggest the following five brightly colored foods, many of which are Turkey Day standbys.

They said that beauty is skin deep, but let them stand corrected. It’s not just your facial regime that keeps your skin radiant, it actually has quite a bit to do with the foods you eat. That’s right, ladies; whatyou’re eating could be detrimental to our skin! Besides the recommendedeight glasses of water a day, antioxidants, omega 3 fatty acids, andvitamins A – E will help you achieve radiant, soft and supple skin!

Here are the top five foods to help you get on track to an even more beautiful complexion and put your best face forward:

Think orange

Beta carotene is an important antioxidant, which is converted intovitamin A in the body, helping the skin in growth and repair of bodytissue. Just in time for Thanksgiving, indulge in food such as sweetpotatoes, pumpkin, and carrots.



Bright berries

Cranberries, a fall favorite, are rich in antioxidants to battlefree radical oxidants that are hell bent on damaging our skin.Cranberries can effectively minimize and prevent redness andinflammation, and are essential for slowing the signs of skin aging.Any other bright berries, even pomegranate, will lead to healthier andmore beautiful skin!

Nuts for nuts

For skin to really be soft, it needs to retain moisture. Nuts andseeds provide an excellent source of vitamin E, which will do justthat! Just a cup of sunflower seed will have 90 percent of yourvitamin E intake for the day, and if you’re not a fan, try a cup ofraw almonds.



Omega 3s

Avocados are in so many facial products, so why not just eat them toget more benefits? High in omegas 3s and essential fatty acids, youdon’t need to indulge everyday, just every once in a while to keep skinradiant and smooth. Salmon is another great option to ensure your skinreally glows.

Going green

Did you know your skin has its own age? It can be youngerthan you are. After all, age is just a number, right? Fight off thosepremature lines and wrinkles by eating foods that are plentiful invitamin A which will contribute to the formation of new cells. Werecommend spinach or broccoli; the darker the better.

Lastly,even though it may be hard, try to minimize sugar intake. Sugar attacksthe elastin in our skin cells, the protein that allows our skin tobounce back. A decrease in elastin will lead to (and I hate to say it)saggy and wrinkly skin well before we are due for it.

Check out StyleCaster for more fashion, beauty, and celebrity news:

– 5 Things You Should Know to Live Longer

– The Secret to Taking Your Night Hair to Next Day!

– The Dos and Don’ts of Thanksgiving Attire

– Is Blake Lively’s Hair Impossible To Achieve for the Everyday Woman?

Contributed by Aarti Ruparell of StyleCaster.com