Brighten Your Beach Bod From Within With These Foods

Want to get healthy glowing skin the natural way? Well, put down the sunless tanner and the illuminating bronzers and opt for a healthy diet instead. It is no secret that fruits and veggies do wonders for your body, but besides for the obvious benefits, certain foods (including seafood!) can actually make your skin glow — and just in time for that spring break!

Carrots and Cherry Tomatoes — Foods like tomatoes, carrots, and red peppers are essential to giving your cheeks a naturally rosy, sun-kissed hue. They contain Carotenoids, which are an antioxidant that help soak up damaging compounds produced by everyday stress, especially when the body is battling a cold or flu.

Avocados — That’s right, all those chips and guacamole you’ll be eating while in Cancun can actually be helping your skin! Avocados are a rich source of protective antioxidants and essential fatty acids, which help keep your skin plump and smooth.

Seafood — Those pesky white spots on your nails getting you down? That could be because you are lacking some zinc in your diet. Vital to the immune system and the manufacture of collagen, zinc also speeds up healing. Lack of zinc can lead to stretch marks and stubborn blemishes. So if you’ve never been a fan of seafood, you might want to think about incorporating some into your next dinner.

Strawberries and Oranges — If you want to add an extra strawberry or orange slice to your fruity cocktail this spring break it can’t hurt. While we always turn to these fruits for the vitamin C during cold season, it turns out that this nutrient is pulling double-duty and age-proofing our skin. Plus, strawberries are high in ellagic acid, which increases the skin’s ability to hold moisture.

Whole Milk and Eggs — These dairy products carry vitamin A, which is essential in the body’s process of forming new skin cells. Having eggs for breakfast could help keep skin supple with healthy eyes and hair.