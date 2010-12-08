A Brazilian In New York

Those of you who know me and read These Lips Are Made for Glossin’ regularly know that I am a fan of the Brazilian wax. I blogged about it here and blew the lid off of a few of the waxing myths, all while helping a few readers face their fears.

Since this blog was published back in November of 2008, I have since moved to New York and now I frequent the Bliss 57 spa on West 57th Street for my Brazilian waxes.

Ladies, I cannot stress enough how fantastic the waxes are at Bliss. They use their blue wax which is also found in their Poetic Waxing Kit. To me, it is way less painful than the regular wax with the strips of cloth. Don’t get me wrong, there is still some uncomfortableness; it’s not like it tickles when they swipe the wax from you, but the pain is minimal with the blue wax.

Also, I don’t know where the estheticians come from at Bliss but these women are like waxing Rain Men! I go in there for an appointment at 5:15 and I’m done by 5:35 tops! The short lead-time alone is worth the trip.

The brazilian waxes go for $75.00 plus tax which is very competitive pricing. Trust me. I’ve done my research. If you’re looking to ease into the brazilian waxing community give Bliss Spa a try. I’ve only frequented the location on 57th street so if you try another spa let me know how your experience is!