Top 10 Beauty Gurus to Follow on Pinterest for Inspiration

Pinterest is much more than just a social media site. It’s a place to share trends, celebrity outfits, news, and tutorials. Everyone is jumping on board to pin all their favorite things so how do you decide who to follow? We’ve compiled the top people on Pinterest to follow for the latest hair, makeup, and nail trends. Ranging from big-time companies to fashion bloggers, these are the ones that will inspire you and cause you to spend endless hours on Pinterest (if you don’t already). Your Pinterest feed will be full of top knots, neon lipstick, crazy nail art, and tutorials on how to achieve all of these looks.
Flip through the slideshow to see our favorites then tell us, who are your favorites?
Sephora is a no-brainer when it comes to beauty, but one of their best boards is "Instagram: Inside Sephora." You feel like you're witnessing the latest beauty trends right in their office.
Megan Gilger is the lady behind Hitch Design Studio and a blogger on The Fresh Exchange. She shares some of the most beautiful hairstyles under her "beauty" board to over 718,000 followers.
ban.do is obsessed with hair accessories and it shows on their board "fun for your head." Need some fresh ideas to decorate your head with or hide a bad hair day? Then you must follow ban.do.
Want your beauty with a side of edginess? Follow eat.sleep.beauty from fashion blogger Kimberly Pesch who has over 1 million followers. She likes to post some of the hottest trends from blue eyeliner to purple-dyed hair.
Ulta, another go-to for beauty products, is an obvious choice to follow on Pinterest. What sets it apart from others is its "2012 Fall Beauty Preview" board that features videos on everything from beachy waves to red lips.
These boards are an extension of the popular design blog, This is Glamorous, and even though they focus on all things design, they have two inspiring boards dedicated to chignons and ponytails.
Obsessed with nail art? Look no further than Christina G. Chen's "Nail Art" board which features some of the most intricate nails.
Design Project's "beauty beauty" board is the ultimate source for all things beauty. From neon lipstick to big hair, this board is also a go-to for how-tos and tutorials.
Allure puts all the latest beauty trends in organized boards to make it easy to check out what trends you're craving now. Thinking of getting bangs or looking for a wedding hairstyle? View Allure's boards for inspiration.
Sarah Dobson is a designer from Toronto living in NYC with almost 1 million followers on Pinterest. She pins just about everything but her "SCD Beauty" board is full of images old and young so you can be inspired by today's trends as well as vintage looks from the '60s and '70s.