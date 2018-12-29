11 Seriously Bold Eye Products for Creating a Glam, Foiled Eyeshadow Look

Scroll To See More Images

Learning how to use an eyeshadow palette is a challenge unto itself, and if we’re going to be completely honest, so is using just one pan or compact. Add in a couple of foiled eyeshadows and the task appears to be completely impossible. Thankfully, the latter is one of those looks that feels way more complicated than it actually is.

As far as we’re concerned, there’s no better occasion than New Year’s Eve to match your eyelids to the New York City ball-drop. A little sparkle never hurt anyone, right? Sure, a simple metallic or shimmery eyeshadow would suffice, but the added benefit of a foil effect is that you’re getting dimension that enhances the color payoff and makes it look as though the results are pro-level.

While there are a number of eyeshadow formulas that have that built-in foil effect, you can also create your own with a pre-existing cream or powder one. Simply spray a flat brush with setting spray or lightly spritz with water, dip into your shadow and apply multiple layers to your lid. For pre-made foil shadows, apply instead with a finger so you’re getting as much product as possible for bold color. Also, don’t be afraid to mix colors and if you’re sporting a gold foil–the most popular version–experts say a touch of white liner or shadow in the crease will make your look pop even more.

Ready to ring in the New Year and turn heads? Add any of these luminous shades to your foil kit.

Stila Cosmetics Vivid & Vibrant Eye Shadow Duo

The color combination of these duos means you can still create dimension with just one color. The smooth, soft powder means the formula will feel like a second-skin that better adheres to your eyelids for longer wear.

$20 at Stila Cosmetics

Tom Ford Shadow Extrême

Available in 14 different colors, this water-resistant powder includes micro-glitters and polymers for long-wear use. Swipe on just one layer for a sheer gloss of color or go with multiple for the foil effect.

$36 at Tom Ford

Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow

Don’t be fooled by the glitter specks. This is actually a cream formula that feels rather weightless and can be built upon without major fallout.

$29 at Hourglass Cosmetics

tarte Finger Paints Shadow Palette

No brush needed for this set of foil formulas. Swipe on any of the warm-toned shades across your lid and layer with the silver for added dimension.

$39 at tarte cosmetics

Marc Jacobs Beauty O!Mega Glaze All-Over Foil Luminizer

If you want the foiled look without abandoning your minimalist style, apply this multi-use, limited-edition highlighter on your lids for luminosity.

$49 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Touch in Sol Metallist Liquid Foil & Glitter Eye Shadow Duo

The combo of a solid color shadow topped with a metallic one means you won’t need any extra steps to create that high-shine foil effect.

$12.50 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette

Rihanna is never shy when it comes to wearing and creating high-impact colors, so expect nothing but the best from these brand new shades; whether you use them alone or in combos.

$54 at Fenty Beauty

L’Oreal Paris Crushed Foil Metallic Eyeshadow

A classic metallic shadow that you can apply sparsely, or build with a wet brush for bolder results.

$9.99 at L’Oreal Paris

Ulta Lustrous Foil Eyeshadow

Silky without feeling greasy, this formula looks like huge chunks of glitter, but is actually creamy and easy-to-apply.

$10 at Ulta

BH Cosmetics Foil Eyes Palette

From jewel tones to neutrals, this 28-pan palette is for the beauty who not only wants to create the foil effect, but do it with more than a couple colors too.

$9.10 at BH Cosmetics

NYX Foil Play Cream Eyeshadow

With a jelly-like texture and effortless foil finish, this cream formula delivers rich color in just a few swipes.

$6 at NYX Cosmetics