The Simple Trick for Keeping Flyaways at Bay

Nothing ruins a hairstyle—or photo—faster than flyaways. These runaway hairs come out of nowhere, turning a perfecting coiffed style into a complete mess. Recently, celebrity hairstylist Richard Collins used a trick to keep Ashley Greene‘s sleek style, well, sleek that is so simple, we’ll be using it every day.

After styling her hair, Collins sprayed Leonor Greyl Laque Souple ($36, leonorgreyl-usa.com), a medium-hold hairspray, onto a toothbrush, and then ran it over Ashely’s hairline and over the areas around her ears, where flyaways are most prevalent. The tiny tool makes it easy to coat hairspray onto the areas you want it without having to douse your whole head in product.

Now we just have to find a travel-size toothbrush that will fit into our clutch.

