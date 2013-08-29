How to Control Flyaway Hair for a Fuzz-Free ‘Do

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: How do I control flyaway hair?

A: There are many ways to tame flyaways — those little hairs caused by frizz, static and, of course, breakage — but Aveda Global Artistic Director of Styling Allen Ruiz says the remedy really depends on the texture of your hair.

Fine to Medium Hair

“You definitely want to apply a light-weight product to the hair that’s not going to weigh your hair down or leave it looking greasy,” says Ruiz. He recommends Aveda Control Flexible Hold Hair Spray ($24, aveda.com). Apply a light spritz directly on the flyaways and smooth down the hairs lightly with your hands. “The ‘hold’ of the hair spray should keep them under control for the remainder of the day.”

Thick Hair

For thicker textures, he recommends products with more weight to them, such as a paste, pomade or serum. Ruiz like Aveda Brilliant Anti-Humectant Pomade ($20, aveda.com), but advises to apply lightly because a little goes a long way. “You can layer more on as needed, but make sure to start with a small amount and emulsify it in your hands prior to applying for an even application. This product is very moisturizing, which also helps keep future flyaways and frizz from emerging.”

No Product, No Problem

And of course, the tried-and-true trick to controlling flyaways: a fabric softener sheet. “Simply rub it over any stray or flyaway hairs and you’ll be amazed at how quickly they disappear. A lot of flyaways are due to static, so this would be a quick and effective solution especially during the cold winter months when static typically occurs.” If you don’t want to use laundry supplies on your hair, try Ted Gibson Hair Sheet Hair Polishing Towelettes ($25, beauty.com), which help smooth strands and nourish hair with amino acids, vitamins and oils.

