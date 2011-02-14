Fluorescent Makeup And Structural Hair At VPL Fall 2011

Season after season, designer Victoria Bartlett never ceases to amaze us with her uncanny ability of finding new ways to somehow transform second-skin underwear into highly-coveted ready-to-wear outerwear, and her fall 2011 collection for VPL was no exception. Informed by the basics of stretch and fold (fabrics draped across the body that either stretch or constrict), this season at VPL we saw Bartletts signature body-conscious silhouettes in natural shades, intimates-inspired separates, and chunky knitwear perfect for layering when the temps begins to drop.

But one of best parts about VPL is that its never just about the clothes: in addition to the ready-to-wear pieces that Bartlett sent down the runway, there were other aspects of the show from the seriously structural hair to the designers backstage commentary that will forever be ingrained into our style psyches and surely looked back upon as some of our favorite moments from NYFW fall 2011.

Photos courtesy of Larkin Clark.