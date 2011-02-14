Fluorescent Makeup And Structural Hair At VPL Fall 2011

Season after season, designer Victoria Bartlett never ceases to amaze us with her uncanny ability of finding new ways to somehow transform second-skin underwear into highly-coveted ready-to-wear outerwear, and her fall 2011 collection for VPL was no exception. Informed by the basics of stretch and fold (fabrics draped across the body that either stretch or constrict), this season at VPL we saw Bartletts signature body-conscious silhouettes in natural shades, intimates-inspired separates, and chunky knitwear perfect for layering when the temps begins to drop.
But one of best parts about VPL is that its never just about the clothes: in addition to the ready-to-wear pieces that Bartlett sent down the runway, there were other aspects of the show from the seriously structural hair to the designers backstage commentary that will forever be ingrained into our style psyches and surely looked back upon as some of our favorite moments from NYFW fall 2011.
Click through the slideshow for the 8 things we loved about VPL this season and other must-see photos from the runway show.
Photos courtesy of Larkin Clark.
The origami crisscross chignon. For this season, hairstylist Bob Recine wanted to really come up with something that reflected the geometry of the clothes. While we may be lusting after Bartletts wearable looks for months, we cant wait to try and recreate Recines anti-gravity do right now.
Bartletts must-have model cast. At NYFW, its always nice to see some familiar faces, which is why we couldnt be happier that Bartlett stays loyal to models shes worked with in the past including Danielle Z and Natasa V who are like family to the VPL designer and both walked this season. How does Z feel about her boss? I love Vicky she is one of my favorite designers and people!
Fluorescent orange accents. Makeup artist Romy Soleimani wanted to add a flash of color to elevate all of the incredible neutrals, browns, and beiges in Bartletts line, and she did that by giving models either a neon orange eye or a neon orange lip that Soleimani created by mixing bareMinerals Pretty Amazing Lip Color in "Strength" topped with Buxon Lip Polish in "Destiny." Neon has never felt more necessary than now.
Rubbers. From artist and jewelry designer Brian Cromleys chunky rubber cuffs to Bartletts perfectly tailored latex bras and underwear, the stretchy material was everywhere in the designers fall 2011 collection. How Bartlett and her team can manage to make even latex look luxurious we will never know and continue not to care so long as its always this fabulous.
Intraceuticals Oxygen Infusion treatments. Pre-show, skincare guru Eileen Harcourt treated models to facials backstage using the Clarisonic Gentle Cleansing brush partnered with Oxygen Infusion treatments. The airbrush system instantly brought models faces to life and gave skin that glow that the VPL girls are famous for. V. Bartlett: bringing backstage pampering to a whole new (and want-it-now) level.
Bartletts quote on her collection. Backstage, when asked about her favorite knit from this seasons collection, Bartlett exclaimed that she absolutely loves them all, and that every season she gets separation anxiety when she parts with a piece. Like giving birth, but to clothing. Were on board.
Neutral metallic nails. The bronze polish that models wore is both fun and eco-friendly: the shade was created by organic beauty company Priti.
The hair-raising last look. For spring 2011, Bartlett closed the show with a very hairy body piece, and this season, shes done it again! While it may be one of those looks thats better left on the runway, we love seeing an out-there final fashion moment to keep us wanting more.