Meet the Newest Foundation Trend: Fluid Foundations

How many times have you walked into a Sephora and started your search for a foundation that has great coverage, doesn’t look cakey and feels like you aren’t wearing makeup at all? It seems that this is something many of us look for in a good foundation but can never find. Until now, if you get great coverage, it probably will feel super heavy and vice versa.
Meet the solution to your foundation search: Fluid foundations. These incredibly lightweight (almost watery-looking) foundations offer the best coverage (medium to full and even more than full, yes, we’re serious.) and feel like nothing more than a light moisturizer on your skin. Everyone from Chanel to Maybelline are introducing this new foundation trend into their cosmetic lines and we couldn’t be more excited to try them all.
To see some of our favorite fluid foundations that offer the best of both worlds, click through the slideshow above and find out which one is right for you!
More From Beauty High:
How to Wear Foundation If You Hate Foundation
Skin Care Products That Tighten and Minimize the Appearance of Pores
The Difference Between Your Day and Night Moisturizer
Meet this Hourglass liquid foundation with UVA/UVB SPF 15 protection that provides seriously luminous, long-lasting coverage. Believe it or not, aside from amazing coverage and a no makeup feeling, this foundation also helps to fight the signs of aging. (Hourglass Veil Fluid Makeup Oil Free Broad Spectrum SPF 15; $60 at sephora.com)
Even the drugstores have fluid foundations. For those of you who don't fancy spending $60 on a foundation, this L'Oreal Magic Nude Liquid Powder foundation will do the trick. This revolutionary liquid transforms on contact, leaving a soft powder like finish. You seriously won't believe how amazingly lightweight it is! (L'Oreal Paris Magic Nude; $12.95 at drugstore.com)
If you're looking for that flawless, dewy model skin, this weightless, illuminating foundation will be the answer. YSL has done it again making their Le Teint Touche Eclat foundation into a more illuminating formula that will help to highlight the contours of your face and leave you with a beautiful dewy finish. Not to mention it has some amazing sun protection in it as well! (Yves Saint Laurent LE TEINT TOUCHE ÉCLAT Illuminating Foundation SPF 19; $57 at sephora.com)
Alright, oily gals, listen up. For a fluid foundation that dries to a perfect matte finish that doesn't completely wash you out, you'll want to try out this Givenchy foundation. This foundation leaves a finish like no other—a radiant matte finish that reveals the fine texture and glow of the skin. It's also great for those summer days when you need some sun protection and a long-lasting cover. (Givenchy Fluid Foundation Airy-Light Mat Radiance SPF 20 - PA++; $52 at sephora.com)
For the girl who is used to not wearing makeup, but wants some coverage, you'll love Maybelline fluid foundation. It actually fuses with your skin to make your foundation undetectable. It will leave you with an impeccable finish that looks perfectly natural. (Maybelline Dream Wonder Fluid-Touch Foundation; $7.69 at drugstore.com)
Best applied with your fingers (as all NARS foundations are), this fluid foundation gives you the fullest of full coverages even 16 hours later. Use only one drop to cover your entire face and be left with beautiful natural-looking full coverage that instantly neutralizes redness and dullness, while it works to reduce discoloration for more even, uniform skin. (NARS All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation; $48 at sephora.com)
This is the perfect fluid foundation for someone who wants a lighter coverage during the daytime and a more full coverage during the night. Leaving you with a natural, barely-there finish, this foundation flawlessly melts onto skin for buildable light-to-medium coverage. (SEPHORA COLLECTION Teint Infusion Ethereal Natural Finish Foundation; $24 at sephora.com)
Laura Mercier does it again. She created this incredible long-wearing, oil-free foundation that will have you looking makeup free. It works like this: the two part formula delivers the most natural looking color and lightweight coverage first. Then, color-true pigments rest at the bottom of the foundation while reflective waters float to the top. Make sure to shake the package before each use to ensure that the pigments blend with the reflective waters to apply fresh-faced color every time. (Laura Mercier Smooth Finish Flawless Fluide; $48 at sephora.com)