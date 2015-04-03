Meet the Newest Foundation Trend: Fluid Foundations

How many times have you walked into a Sephora and started your search for a foundation that has great coverage, doesn’t look cakey and feels like you aren’t wearing makeup at all? It seems that this is something many of us look for in a good foundation but can never find. Until now, if you get great coverage, it probably will feel super heavy and vice versa.

Meet the solution to your foundation search: Fluid foundations. These incredibly lightweight (almost watery-looking) foundations offer the best coverage (medium to full and even more than full, yes, we’re serious.) and feel like nothing more than a light moisturizer on your skin. Everyone from Chanel to Maybelline are introducing this new foundation trend into their cosmetic lines and we couldn’t be more excited to try them all.

To see some of our favorite fluid foundations that offer the best of both worlds, click through the slideshow above and find out which one is right for you!

More From Beauty High:

How to Wear Foundation If You Hate Foundation

Skin Care Products That Tighten and Minimize the Appearance of Pores

The Difference Between Your Day and Night Moisturizer