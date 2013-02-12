Get The Look: Florence Welch’s Rich Brown Lip

With all of the classic red lips we’ve seen this awards season, it was exciting to see Florence Welch try a rich brown shade at the Grammys, and pull it off successfully. Designer Riccardo Tisci of Givenchy designed Welch’s gown with “visions of a dark brown-toned lip with the dress. Florence wanted a sultry eye, so I tried to marry the two,” celebrity makeup artist Lisa Aharon told us. Here are the products she used to create the look.

Eyes

Lisa “added a little golden metallic shadow to the inner corner of the eyes to mimic the shine” of the dress.

She first dabbed Laura Mercier Eyes Canvas ($26, lauramercier.com) as a primer and even base. She then applied Matte Eye Colour in Café au Lait ($22, lauramercier.com) around the entire eye, and blended it outward. Lisa patted Sateen Eye Colour in Cedar ($22, lauramercier.com) onto the center of the lid below the crease for dimension. To open up the eyes, Lisa applied Illuminating Eye Colour in Gilded Moonlight ($24, lauramercier.com) to the inner corners. She lined Florence’s lash line with Eye Pencil in Special Brown ($20, lauramercier.com) and finished with Faux Lash Mascara in Black ($24, lauramercier.com).

Lips

Lisa applied Créme Smooth Lip Colour in Merlot ($26, lauramercier.com) to the lips first. Then she used Lip Pencil in Coffee Bean ($20, lauramercier.com), filling in “from the center of the lip outward, to avoid sharp lines and cool down the redness of the lip colour.”

Read more: The Best Nails From The Grammy Awards